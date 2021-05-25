Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 25,311 fresh cases, 529 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of COVID-19 recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections in Karnataka, as the state on Monday reported 57,333 discharges and 25,311 new cases, the health department said. The state yesterday reported 529 more deaths, taking the toll to 25,811, while the total number of infections in the state stood at 24,50,215.
Of the new cases reported Monday, 5,701 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 34,378 discharges and 297 deaths.
As of May 24 evening, cumulatively 24,50,215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,811 deaths and 19,83,948 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,40,435. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.28 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent.
Ballari reported 19 deaths, Bengaluru Rural (18), Belagavi (17), Shivamogga (16), Dharwad (15), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 2,680 fresh cases, Tumakuru 1,662, Hassan 1,156, Uttara Kannada 1,110, followed by others.
A total of over 2,88,16,043 samples have been tested, of which 1,08,723 were tested on Monday alone. (PTI)
The people in Bengaluru witnessed a bright rainbow ring around the sun for a few minutes on Monday morning, a rare optical and atmospheric phenomenon called ‘22 degree circular halo’.
‘22 degree circular halo’ was first seen at around 10:50 am and lasted for over an hour, by this time many had posted social media with the pics of the rare phenomenon.
The phenomenon popularly known as the 22 degree circular halo of the sun or occasionally the Moon (also called a moon ring or winter halo), occurs when the sun’s or moon’s rays get deflected/refracted through the hexagonal ice crystals present in cirrus clouds.
As many as 40 laboratories in the states have been fined a total of Rs 20.20 lakh for delaying the delivery of Covid-19 test results, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said.
Also the head of the ministerial task force set up to manage the pandemic, Ashwathnarayan said that the list included nine government labs and 31 private ones and that show-cause notices were served to the erring labs.
“Action has been taken since May 8. The total number of cases where results were found to be delayed for more than 24 hours is 10,103. Of them, 3,034 cases belong to the government labs and the rest from private. The labs have been fined Rs 200 for each delayed result,” he said.
Ashwathnarayan added that some labs were not understanding the gravity of the situation by delaying the results. Among the labs identified with most such cases were MedGenome Labs Ltd (1,100 cases), Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (862 cases), Eurofins Clinical Genetics India Pvt Ltd (659 cases), Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory of Dr B R Ambedkar Medical College (156 cases) and Lifecell International Pvt Ltd (144 cases).
The Bengaluru City Newspaper Distributors and Vendors’ Association has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to consider newspaper distributors and vendors as COVID warriors and give financial relief.
On Monday, the association office bearers met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum. In the memorandum, they said thousands of distributors and vendors had been working without a break even during the pandemic to distribute newspapers to the public.
They also submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and KPCC chief D. K. Shivakumar.
Hundreds of people flouted lockdown rules to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a religious organisation in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday. The video of the incident is now viral on social media, prompting anger among netizens.
Pictures and videos of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, showed people walking on the road, ignoring social distancing norms. Many were also spotted without face masks.
Responding to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the district administration will look into the matter and action will be taken.
The Karnataka Police on Sunday suspended a police sub-inspector (PSI) in Chikmagalur district who had allegedly forced a Dalit youth to drink urine at Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk two weeks ago.
The incident came to light after the youth wrote to senior police officers seeking action against the PSI. Based on the complaint filed by Punith K L, a resident of Kirangunda, the Gonibeedu police registered a case against PSI Arjun.
On May 10 morning, Punith was picked by Gonibeedu police after a few villagers gave an oral complaint that the youth was responsible for the marital discord between a husband and his wife in the village.
