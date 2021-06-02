Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber infections with 29,271 discharges, 14,304 fresh cases

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the three lakh mark, as the state on Tuesday reported a further decline in fresh infections at 14,304 and 464 fatalities. While the total number of cases stood at 26,18,735, the toll was 29,554. The day also saw 29,271 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.
Out of the 14,304 new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,418 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,483 discharges and 276 deaths.
Cumulatively 26,18,735 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,554 deaths and 22,90,861 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases is 2,98,299. While the positivity rate stood at 12.30 per cent, the
Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.24 per cent.
Of the 464 deaths reported on Tuesday, 276 were from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi (19), Mysuru (15), Ballari (14), Shivamogga (13), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (11), followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,418, Mysuru 1,153, Hassan 1,127, Belagavi 891, Tumakuru 769, Udupi 735, followed by others.
A total of over 2,98,53,184 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,224 were done on Tuesday alone. (PTI)
With the Karnataka government identifying prisoners among the priority groups to carry out Covid-19 vaccination and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in charge of the drives in the state capital, as many as 2,730 inmates of the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara received their first jab of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday.
According to the officials, the beneficiaries of the drive included both convicts and undertrials, aged 18 and above. However, this is not the first time that the inmates of the prison are getting inoculated. 533 inmates aged above 45 had received the jab last month.
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the infection was treatable. “Only some cases where the infection has reached the eyes require its removal. In such cases, it is inevitable to weed out even the tiniest trace of the infection to prevent it invading the brain,” he said. He clarified that people should not think the eye is removed due to lack of medicine to treat the infection.
“Treatment of black fungus will be decided by ophthalmologists, ENT Specialists based on the condition of each case. I am in constant touch with Union Minister to ensure sufficient supply of medicine,” he said.
Sudhakar added that the government was tracking cases where children have been infected.
Karnataka has identified mucormycosis in 1,370 people across the state so far, of which 51 patients have succumbed to the infection, the Department of Health and Family Welfare noted on Tuesday.
Amid lockdown, Karnataka has reported higher excise revenue collections over the last two months compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
According to excise department, Rs 3,650 crore was collected in April and May, against Rs 1,404 crore last year in the two months.
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with a high fever.
The 72-year-old leader has, however, tested negative for Covid-19, hospital authorities confirmed.
“Currently he is stable and is being appropriately investigated and treated by a team of medical experts,” a statement from Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road said.
The Karnataka state COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended the state government to extend the ongoing lockdown till the test positivity rate comes down below 5 per cent, daily new cases below 5,000 and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) falls below 1 per cent.
TAC chairman M.K. Sudharshan said the committee reviewed the current situation in the state and unanimously drafted the recommendations placing the health and lives of people before livelihoods, which is the need of the hour at this point of time.
The committee in its report said that the lockdown should continue for two more weeks after June 7. “The test positivity rate of 5 percent is the safest threshold and it was decided after discussions with public health, virology and epidemiology experts,” Sudharshan added.
An early easing of the lockdown in Karnataka seems unlikely with Covid-19 numbers in much of the state not in line with parameters prescribed by a state technical advisory committee on Monday for such a measure. The lockdown in the state, imposed on May 10, is as of now scheduled to continue till June 7.
“Our priority is health, life and livelihood. Keeping this in mind our recourse is to continue the lockdown till the following is achieved — the test positivity rate (TPR) is below 5% in the state, daily new cases are less than 5,000 and case fatality rate (CFR) is less than 1%,” said head of the technical advisory committee and public health expert Dr M K Sudarshan.
