Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 12,209 cases, 320 deaths; Active cases now over 2.54 lakh

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka posted 12,209 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the state so far to 26.95 lakh while the toll surged to 31,580 with 320 more deaths. The day also saw 25,659 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.
Out of 12,209 new cases reported on Sunday, 2,944 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,224 discharges and 187 deaths.
As of June 6 evening, cumulatively 26,95,523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,580 deaths and 24,09,417 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin on Sunday. Total number of active cases in the state was 2,54,505. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.71 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.62 per cent.
Out of 320 deaths reported on Sunday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 19, Belagavi 15, Dharwad 9, Hassan 8, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada 6 each, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,944, Mysuru 1,237, Tumakuru 698, Hassan 655, Dakshina Kannada 609, Mandya 571, followed by others.
Cumulatively a total of 3.06 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,58,274 were tested on Sunday alone. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday appealed to MLAs from his party to prioritise Covid containment in their respective constituencies over any politicking, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic situation.
"As people continue to face hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all BJP MLAs should give preference towards containing it in their respective constituencies. I request you not to go ahead with politicking and (any) signature campaigns and assist the people instead," Yediyurappa mentioned in a tweet.
The statement comes hours after some BJP MLAs, including his political secretary M P Renukacarya stating that he would submit letters to the party high command by collecting signatures in favour of Yediyurappa to let him continue to be the CM in the state.
Also read | Ready to resign if BJP high command asks me to, but will work as Karnataka CM till then: B S Yediyurappa
The Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday confirmed the arrest of two people, allegedly involved in a drug racket while trying to traffic charas (hashish) to Qatar by courier.
According to NCB sleuths, the duo that has been arrested have been identified as R Khan and his associate S Hussain. "During the time of their apprehension, 2.6 kg of Hashish was recovered. This hashish was concealed in 195 small bags/travel pouches and was meant to be trafficked to Doha (Qatar) by courier. Both individuals were arrested under NDPS Act,1985," officers involved in the operation added.
Reviewing the progress of Covid-19 vaccination in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Monday claimed that the Karnataka capital had "adequate stocks" of Covid vaccine.
While 53,400 doses of Covaxin are available, 25,140 doses of Covishield for the 18-44 age group and 45,860 doses of Covishield for people aged 45 and above were available as of this morning, Gupta said.
The municipal body has also initiated a house-to-house survey to find missing beneficiaries aged 45 and above. "The beneficiaries due for the second dose are also being called out from 1912," Gupta said. He added that presiding officers were appointed at static vaccination sites for the same age group and that the population in slums was covered by drives held in partnership with ACT and other local NGOs.
To date, BBMP has administered over 34.68 lakh vaccines of which 6.13 lakh were second doses. The vaccination coverage last week was 4.15 lakh in private facilities as opposed to 1.67 lakh in their government-run counterparts.
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was discharged from the hospital on Monday.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on June 1 after he was diagnosed with a high fever.
Last year, he had tested positive for covid. However, he tested negative for Covid-19 this year when he was admitted to the hospital.
A couple of government hospitals in Bengaluru got a facelift on Monday as the number of ICU beds were increased, based on a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) intervention by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
The upgraded facility was launched by CM B S Yediyurappa virtually via video conference. According to the CMO, the CII has provided 56 and 24 ICU beds at Sir CV Raman General Hospital and Epidemic Diseases Hospital respectively, which will be integrated into the Covid bed availability system.
Former minister Prof. Mumtaz Ali Khan (98) died on Monday morning in Chikkaballapur district due to age-related ailments. He was a cabinet minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government in 2008.
He was Minister for Haj, Wakf and Minority welfare in the Yeddyurappa-led government in 2008. He is a former professor of Sociology and headed the BJP’s minority wing in Karnataka. He had quit BJP and joined the Congress party in 2013.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health minister K Sudhakar and other political leaders condoled the demise of Khan.
In a first in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, an oxygen generation unit has begun functioning at the Vamadapadavu community health centre (CHC), located in Bantwal taluk.
According to district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the 500-litre capacity unit is equipped to produce 47 litres of oxygen per minute. “Two more oxygen generation plants are under construction at the government-run Wenlock District Hospital and Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru. Four more taluk hospitals in the district will get oxygen generation plants soon,” he said.
To date, Dakshina Kannada has reported 80,080 infections and 948 Covid-related deaths. As many as 7,550 cases are active as on June 6, statistics issued by the Department of Health showed.
Read more
The Karnataka government has transferred Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Shilpa Nag out of the city, amid the feud between the two IAS officers.
Sindhuri has been made commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. Nag will now be director of e-governance in rural development and panchayat raj department.
Bagadi Gautham, a 2009 batch officer, replaces Sindhuri while G Lakshmikanh Reddy, a 2015 batch officer, takes over from Nag.
Read more
Two days after a Google search result drew flak from Kannadigas for what they perceived as an insult to their language, a bikini selling on Amazon’s website in Canada has come under fire from people of the state. The bikini, which resembled the Karnataka flag featuring the state emblem and its red and yellow colours, was pulled off sale from the website on Sunday following the backlash.
Reportedly, the bikini was available on Amazon in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Mexico too.
As soon as the issue was brought to light by pro-Kannada organisations, Kannada and culture minister Arvind Limbavali said legal action would be initiated against Amazon Canada.
Read more
After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, petrol price crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in parts of Karnataka on Sunday after fuel prices were again hiked on Friday.
Petrol price breached Rs 100 mark for the first time in Karnataka with Ballari, Sirsi in Uttara Kannada and Davanagere selling the fuel at more than Rs 100 from early Sunday.
According to Ashwin Kotambari, general secretary Ballari district petroleum dealers Association, the price was revised after receiving communication from oil marketing companies.
Kodagu is the first district in Karnataka to get an oxygen converter plant.
The plant is currently being installed at Virajpet Government Hospital in South Kodagu. An oxygen converter generates oxygen from natural air.
According to health department officials, the 1-tonne capacity oxygen converter plant is expected to be ready in the next 15 days after completion; there will be uninterrupted oxygen supply to nearly 100 beds to treat Covid patients.
In his first direct reaction to speculations on differences in the party leading to rumours of leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Sunday said that he would resign if the BJP’s central leadership asks him to do so. However, the CM also asserted he would continue to be in office until the party’s high command has trust in him.
“As long as the high command has confidence in me, I will continue as the CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the welfare of the state,” Yediyurappa said.
When reporters asked him about the complaints by disgruntled ministers, including Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara, and MLAs against his leadership, the CM said he would not comment on such remarks. “My stance is clear. They (the party high command) have given me an opportunity for which I try to use the best of my abilities. Rest is left to them,” he said.
Read more
After the transfer of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between Rohini and Deputy Drug Controller Arun Kumar over supplying oxygen to Chamarajanagar district has gone viral.
The conversation is said to have occurred between April 29 and May 2, before the oxygen tragedy that claimed several lives in Chamarajanagar on May 3.
In one of the audios, purportedly between Rohini and Arun on April 29, the DC was heard threatening Arun of recommending his dismissal.
A case has been filed at Mangaluru's Kankanady police station against a caretaker at a hospital in the city for allegedly withdrawing Rs 3.77 lakh from a Covid victim's ATM debit card.
According to the complainant Rovena Sequeira, a person named Faizar was taking care of her husband Vivian Sequeira who succumbed to Covid-19 recently at a hospital. The ATM card was missing ever since and it is learned that Faizar has withdrawn Rs 3.77 lakh from it after Vivian's death, she mentioned in the complaint. An investigation is now on, police officials confirmed.
As many as six contract workers sustained burns after a truck caught fire on the premises of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday. According to the police, the truck carrying thermoplastic road marking paint caught fire when workers were painting a newly-laid road near the airport's cargo wing.
According to a Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson, two workers have sustained 40% burns and are undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital. "Six people, who were onboard the truck, suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital," the spokesperson confirmed. The other four workers were treated and sent back after primary check up and treatment.
The police are yet to ascertain the cause behind the fire. BIAL officials clarified airport operations were not impacted as the incident took place away from the passenger movement area.
A significant proportion of deaths that occurred during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Bengaluru occurred around 10 days after hospitalisation, data has revealed.
As many as 734 deaths of the 1,855 Covid-related deaths or nearly 40 per cent of the fatalities reported between May 28 and June 3 occurred 10 or more days after hospitalisation or at the homes of patients, according to official data for Covid-19 cases and deaths from the Karnataka Health Department.
This is in sharp contrast to the first wave of the pandemic, when a majority of deaths — nearly 60 per cent — were reported to have occurred within one to three days of hospitalisation.
Read more
The Karnataka government has decided to allow District Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices in the state to function, amid the ongoing statewide lockdown in place till June 14.
According to an order issued by Member Secretary of the State Disaster Management Executive Committee N Manjunatha Prasad, these offices have been directed to function “strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.”
The Karnataka Health Department Sunday linked 320 more deaths of Covid-19 of which 187 were from Bengaluru Urban.
Other districts that reported most fatalities were Mysuru (19), Belagavi (15), Dharwad (9), Hassan (8), Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada (6 each).
Meanwhile, 12,209 more people contracted the infection as the cumulative tally rose to 26.95 lakh to date. Among districts that reported most new cases were Bengaluru Urban (2,944), Mysuru (1,237), Tumakuru (698), Hassan (655), Dakshina Kannada (609), and Mandya (571). However, the test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 7.71 per cent, while 1,58,274 samples were tested.
As many as 25,659 people recovered from the infection at the same time, as the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases continued. Karnataka, as on June 6, has 2,54,505 active cases.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.