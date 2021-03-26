scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1623 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bengaluru, 2523 across State

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Beginning April 1, all interstate travellers to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 26, 2021 9:11:34 am
The daily positivity rate rose further to 2.32 per cent while over 1.08 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reported 1623 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2523 from across the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate rose further to 2.32 per cent while over 1.08 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Other districts that reported most cases are Udupi (145), Kalaburagi (100), Mysuru (89), and Bidar (78). At the same time, 1192 others recovered from the infection while ten more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on March 25.

Meanwhile, beginning April 1, all interstate travellers to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced on Thursday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:11 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Negative RT-PCR test reports now mandatory for all interstate travellers to Bengaluru

Beginning April 1, all interstate travellers to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced on Thursday.

“With cases likely to increase further in the coming days and after observing that interstate travellers account for over 60 per cent of cases in Bengaluru, it has been decided that all such persons have to arrive with a negative RT-PCR report from April 1,” Sudhakar said. He added that the rule will be applicable to those, including permanent residents of the city, who arrive in the city from any place outside Karnataka.

08:53 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Karnataka: Parents forced to make abduction complaint, says woman at centre of sex CD scandal

A 25-year-old woman linked to the alleged sex CD that forced the resignation of BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has claimed in her second video statement since disappearing that a police complaint of her “abduction” was filed by her parents against their will.

“My parents could not have given the complaint of my abduction of their own volition because they know that I have not done anything wrong. The first thing I want is the safety of my parents. When I know my parents are safe, only then will I appear before the SIT to give my statement and follow procedure,” said the woman in a statement received by the media on Thursday.

08:42 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Bengaluru: 9 in Dasarahalli, 7 in Yelahanka, city now has 23 active containment zones

With Bengaluru continuing to witness a steady surge in new Covid-19 cases, BBMP identified has identified 23 active containment zones in the city as on Thursday. While most of these (9) are in locations that fall under the Dasarahalli zone, Yelahanka zone has seven others of them. 

Other areas that have containment zones in the Karnataka capital are West Zone, East Zone (3 each), and one in South Zone. As per state government data, Bengaluru Urban has 12,472 active cases, as on March 23.

08:16 (IST)26 Mar 2021
At Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. (Express photo)

Meanwhile, as Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to present the budget for the financial year 2021-22, activists from across important sectors of the city’s infrastructure are hopeful that resources are used in complete public interest.

READ | Bengaluru activists hopeful of citizen-friendly announcements ahead of BBMP 2021-22 budget

At the same time, with the successful touchdown of an IndiGo flight from Lucknow at the refurbished north runway on Thursday, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru became the first in south India to have operational parallel runways.

READ | Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport becomes first in south India to have operational parallel runways

