Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1623 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bengaluru, 2523 across State

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reported 1623 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2523 from across the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate rose further to 2.32 per cent while over 1.08 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Other districts that reported most cases are Udupi (145), Kalaburagi (100), Mysuru (89), and Bidar (78). At the same time, 1192 others recovered from the infection while ten more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on March 25.
Meanwhile, beginning April 1, all interstate travellers to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced on Thursday.
“With cases likely to increase further in the coming days and after observing that interstate travellers account for over 60 per cent of cases in Bengaluru, it has been decided that all such persons have to arrive with a negative RT-PCR report from April 1,” Sudhakar said. He added that the rule will be applicable to those, including permanent residents of the city, who arrive in the city from any place outside Karnataka.
A 25-year-old woman linked to the alleged sex CD that forced the resignation of BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has claimed in her second video statement since disappearing that a police complaint of her “abduction” was filed by her parents against their will.
“My parents could not have given the complaint of my abduction of their own volition because they know that I have not done anything wrong. The first thing I want is the safety of my parents. When I know my parents are safe, only then will I appear before the SIT to give my statement and follow procedure,” said the woman in a statement received by the media on Thursday.
With Bengaluru continuing to witness a steady surge in new Covid-19 cases, BBMP identified has identified 23 active containment zones in the city as on Thursday. While most of these (9) are in locations that fall under the Dasarahalli zone, Yelahanka zone has seven others of them.
Other areas that have containment zones in the Karnataka capital are West Zone, East Zone (3 each), and one in South Zone. As per state government data, Bengaluru Urban has 12,472 active cases, as on March 23.
