Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1623 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bengaluru, 2523 across State

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reported 1623 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2523 from across the state on Thursday. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate rose further to 2.32 per cent while over 1.08 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Other districts that reported most cases are Udupi (145), Kalaburagi (100), Mysuru (89), and Bidar (78). At the same time, 1192 others recovered from the infection while ten more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on March 25.

Meanwhile, beginning April 1, all interstate travellers to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced on Thursday.