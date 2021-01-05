Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Power outage in some areas till January 9

Power will be disrupted between 10 am and 6.30 pm till January 9.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: There will be power disruption in Jayadeva and Sarakki sub-division, between 10 am and 6.30 pm till January 9 due to regular maintenance work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).

According to a statement issued by Bescom, NS Palya Industrial Area, BTM Phase 2, Mico Layout 7th Main Road, IAS Colony, Madeena Nagar, EWS Extension 16th Main Road, JP Nagar Phase 3, 4 and 5, Dhanvantari Park, DS Palya, Dollars Colony and adjoining areas in South Bengaluru will witness power cuts.

Meanwhile, in order to make the electricity distribution system reliable and safer, Bescom is set to convert 7,250-km overhead electricity lines, including 2,393 km 11 kV high-tension lines, in six areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

The Asian Development Bank recently cleared a $190 million (Rs 1,401.35 crore) loan for the project which will be taken up in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road divisions.