Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Power outage in some areas till January 9

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: There will be power disruption in Jayadeva and Sarakki sub-division, between 10 am and 6.30 pm till January 9 due to regular maintenance work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).
According to a statement issued by Bescom, NS Palya Industrial Area, BTM Phase 2, Mico Layout 7th Main Road, IAS Colony, Madeena Nagar, EWS Extension 16th Main Road, JP Nagar Phase 3, 4 and 5, Dhanvantari Park, DS Palya, Dollars Colony and adjoining areas in South Bengaluru will witness power cuts.
Meanwhile, in order to make the electricity distribution system reliable and safer, Bescom is set to convert 7,250-km overhead electricity lines, including 2,393 km 11 kV high-tension lines, in six areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.
The Asian Development Bank recently cleared a $190 million (Rs 1,401.35 crore) loan for the project which will be taken up in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road divisions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate the 450-km long Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline built and operated by GAIL India Ltd.
According to Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL (India), Manoj Jain, the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) has already been flowing from Kochi LNG Terminal of Petronet LNG to Mangaluru (Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd) heralding a new era in clean and green energy sector.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala are expected to participate in the virtual programme on Tuesday morning around 11 am, a release said.
There will be power disruption in Jayadeva and Sarakki sub-division, between 10 am and 6.30 pm till January 9 due to regular maintenance work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).
According to a statement issued by Bescom, NS Palya Industrial Area, BTM Phase 2, Mico Layout 7th Main Road, IAS Colony, Madeena Nagar, EWS Extension 16th Main Road, JP Nagar Phase 3, 4 and 5, Dhanvantari Park, DS Palya, Dollars Colony and adjoining areas in South Bengaluru will witness power cuts.
Meanwhile, in order to make the electricity distribution system reliable and safer, Bescom is set to convert 7,250-km overhead electricity lines, including 2,393 km 11 kV high-tension lines, in six areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.
The Asian Development Bank recently cleared a $190 million (Rs 1,401.35 crore) loan for the project which will be taken up in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road divisions.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.