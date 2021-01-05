scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Power outage in some areas till January 9

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 5, 2021 8:25:42 am
Power will be disrupted between 10 am and 6.30 pm till January 9.

Meanwhile, in order to make the electricity distribution system reliable and safer, Bescom is set to convert 7,250-km overhead electricity lines, including 2,393 km 11 kV high-tension lines, in six areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

The Asian Development Bank recently cleared a $190 million (Rs 1,401.35 crore) loan for the project which will be taken up in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road divisions.

08:25 (IST)05 Jan 2021
PM Modi to dedicate Kochi-Mangaluru LNG pipeline to nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate the 450-km long Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline built and operated by GAIL India Ltd.

According to Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL (India), Manoj Jain, the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) has already been flowing from Kochi LNG Terminal of Petronet LNG to Mangaluru (Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd) heralding a new era in clean and green energy sector.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala are expected to participate in the virtual programme on Tuesday morning around 11 am, a release said.

08:17 (IST)05 Jan 2021
Bengaluru: Power outage in some areas till January 9

There will be power disruption in Jayadeva and Sarakki sub-division, between 10 am and 6.30 pm till January 9 due to regular maintenance work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).

According to a statement issued by Bescom, NS Palya Industrial Area, BTM Phase 2, Mico Layout 7th Main Road, IAS Colony, Madeena Nagar, EWS Extension 16th Main Road, JP Nagar Phase 3, 4 and 5, Dhanvantari Park, DS Palya, Dollars Colony and adjoining areas in South Bengaluru will witness power cuts.

Meanwhile, in order to make the electricity distribution system reliable and safer, Bescom is set to convert 7,250-km overhead electricity lines, including 2,393 km 11 kV high-tension lines, in six areas of the city at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

The Asian Development Bank recently cleared a $190 million (Rs 1,401.35 crore) loan for the project which will be taken up in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road divisions.

08:15 (IST)05 Jan 2021
Motivated to bring electricity to his home, Siddappa recreated something that he observed from the hills of Naragund.

A farmer from a remote village in Karnataka has caught the attention of former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman after he came up with a sustainable solution to generate electricity for his house. Using plastic tubs and timber, the farmer, named Siddappa, designed a water mill that can generate 150 watts of power when water flows in the canal near his house.

READ | Karnataka farmer designs unique water mill to generate electricity, gets praise from VVS Laxman

The idea to create such a device dawned upon Siddappa after the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) denied electricity supply to his home due to it being in a remote area, according to local reports. This motivated him to build windmills to generate electricity — a mechanism he observed from the hills of Naragund.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

