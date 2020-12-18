Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State sees 1,236 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday.
The day also saw 1,497 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,236 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 689 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
As of Thursday evening, cumulatively 9,05,901 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,981 deaths and 8,78,696 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
Seven out of the total 10 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 689, Tumakuru 57, Mysuru 54, Dakshina Kannada 40, Shivamogga 32, Mandya 31, followed by others.
Days after unrest at the Wistron Corp manufacturing plant in Kolar district, Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured his full support to the company for restarting production.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very much worried about the recent violence at the Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday.
"The government has given necessary instructions and such things would not be repeated," he told reporters in Bengaluru.
"We will give full support to that company, without any problem let them continue production," he added.
The opposition Congress has called amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act 1961 — which were passed in the state legislature last week by the BJP government with the support of the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) — a “death warrant” for farmers.
The amendments allow non-agriculturists to buy agricultural land in the state. Successive governments have in recent years gradually diluted land ownership norms under the Land Reforms Act to facilitate industrial growth and agricultural land ownership by non-farmers.
What are the latest amendments?
The Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has repealed three key sections of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act of 1961 which imposed certain restrictions on ownership of farmland.
The amendments have done away with Section 79A of the Act that allowed only those earning less than Rs 25 lakh per annum to buy agricultural land, and Section 79B that said only people earning a living through agriculture could buy agricultural land. The amendment has also removed Section 79C of the Act, which allowed revenue departments to investigate alleged violations of Sections 79A and 79B during land purchases.
Read more
The Karnataka government has banned New Year day eve celebrations in clubs, pubs and restaurants among other places along with special DJ dance programmes and parties for four days from December 30 to minimise the spread of Covid-19.
The government on Thursday issued an order prohibiting such programmes between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places where people gather for new year celebrations, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the government also issued a set of guidelines, including barring public from making hand shakes or hugging during the celebrations.
However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs and restaurants in carrying out normal operations in a routine way, the order said.
Karnataka reported 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday.
The day also saw 1,497 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,236 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 689 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
As of Thursday evening, cumulatively 9,05,901 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,981 deaths and 8,78,696 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Seven out of the total 10 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 689, Tumakuru 57, Mysuru 54, Dakshina Kannada 40, Shivamogga 32, Mandya 31, followed by others.
Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3.80 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 51,605 and Ballari 38,585.
A total of over 1.27 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,356 were tested on Thursday alone, and 13,666 among them were rapid antigen tests.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.