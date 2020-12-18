Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State sees 1,236 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Out of 1,236 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 689 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,497 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,236 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 689 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of Thursday evening, cumulatively 9,05,901 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,981 deaths and 8,78,696 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Seven out of the total 10 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 689, Tumakuru 57, Mysuru 54, Dakshina Kannada 40, Shivamogga 32, Mandya 31, followed by others.