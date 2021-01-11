scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: Logistics in place for storage and distribution of Vaccine: State Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The state will get 13.90 lakh doses of vaccines in the first phase, the minister said.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 11, 2021 8:46:22 am
Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar while inspecting the second dry run for vaccination against Covid-19. (Twitter/mla_sudhakar)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: “The state is fully prepared for vaccine collection, storage and distribution”, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar on Sunday. The state will get 13.90 lakh doses of vaccines in the first phase, he said.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the state vaccine store in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Minister said that PM Modi will be interacting with the Chief Ministers of all the state through video conference on Monday. The PM had already announced that vaccination drive will begin on January 16. “Health warriors will get 3 crore doses”, he said.

“We have 2 vaccine storages each in Bengaluru and Belagavi. Apart from this we have 5 regional storage centres at Chitradurga, Kalburgi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Bagalakote. We also have a Corporation storage facility in every district, BBMP has 50 blocks and totally we have 2,767 cold chain points. So all these will be utilized to distribute vaccines”, said the minister.

Explaining the system, Dr. Sudhakar said that the vaccine will be sent to regional storage centres through 900 vaccine carriers. It will be further distributed to district centres from there. “We have 2 walk-in coolers in Bengaluru where we can store 45 lakh dosages in each cooler. Centre is also providing one walk-in freezer he added. 24 lakh syringes have arrived and we are getting 13.90 lakh dosages of vaccines in the first phase. State is fully prepared to distribute the vaccine”, he added.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:46 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Karnataka goes Delhi way, to bring govt services to citizens’ doorsteps from January 15

The Karnataka government will now deliver 55 of its services to the citizens’ doorsteps, including Aadhaar card, caste certificates, income certificates, senior citizen cards, BBMP khatha transfer and health cards.

Education and Sakala Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday that the doorstep service will be launched in state capital Bengaluru on January 15. “The ‘Janasevaka’ (peoples’ servant) programme in five assembly segments of Bengaluru will be started from January 15. As many as 55 government services will be delivered at citizens’ doorsteps under this programme,” he said.

The programme will be launched in Rajajinagar, Yeshwanthpur, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli constituencies,” he added.

08:32 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Logistics in place for storage and distribution of Vaccine: State Health Minister

"Health care workers will be given the vaccine on priority. It will take 2 months to vaccinate the public. Experts' opinion will be sought to decide whether everyone should be vaccinated or not. If at all required elderly and vulnerable persons will be given vaccines", said Dr. K Sudhakar.

08:18 (IST)11 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Janasevaka, Bengaluru Apart from the call centre and website, citizens can also avail the services by downloading the ‘Mobile One’ App of the Karnataka government from the Android Play Store or Apple Store.

"Health care workers will be given the vaccine on priority. It will take 2 months to vaccinate the public. Experts' opinion will be sought to decide whether everyone should be vaccinated or not. If at all required elderly and vulnerable persons will be given vaccines", said Dr. K Sudhakar.

He added that of these, 235 sites are in Karnataka, we have more than 29,000 storage units, where vaccines can be kept safely.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

