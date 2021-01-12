Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: Physical classes for all degree, PG, diploma courses to start from Jan 15

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has decided to reopen classes for intermediate semesters of degree, diploma and engineering colleges from January 15.
The decision came after Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatha Narayan CN, who is also in charge of Higher Education, held a meeting on Monday with the state COVID-19 technical advisory committee.
The decision comes after the state government had allowed students of Classes 10 and 12 in Karnataka to attend schools starting January 1.
Offline classes for the final year students of the above course commenced on November 17, 2020. There was a demand to start the classes from students of remaining grades also, Dr Narayan said.
A self-styled astrologer, who claimed access to top political leaders, has been arrested by Bengaluru police crime branch for allegedly cheating a retired high court judge of over Rs 8 crore with the promise of a “high position” through his connections.
Yuvaraj Ramadas, 52, who has a history of cheating cases, was arrested last month for allegedly duping retired judge Indrakala B S, 68.
The arrest was based on a complaint filed by the former judge at the Wilson Garden police station alleging that Yuvaraj had cheated her between June 2018 and November 2019 of Rs 8.27 crore by promising her a “high position” in the country’s administration.
