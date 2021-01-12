scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: Physical classes for all degree, PG, diploma courses to start from Jan 15

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The decision comes after the state government had allowed students of Classes 10 and 12 in Karnataka to attend schools starting January 1.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 12, 2021 8:51:34 am
school reopening, college reopening date, karnataka reopening, education newsThe offline or regular classes for the 10th class, second pre-university, final year degree, and postgraduate students have already started. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has decided to reopen classes for intermediate semesters of degree, diploma and engineering colleges from January 15.

The decision came after Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatha Narayan CN, who is also in charge of Higher Education, held a meeting on Monday with the state COVID-19 technical advisory committee.

The decision comes after the state government had allowed students of Classes 10 and 12 in Karnataka to attend schools starting January 1.

Offline classes for the final year students of the above course commenced on November 17, 2020. There was a demand to start the classes from students of remaining grades also, Dr Narayan said.

08:51 (IST)12 Jan 2021
Astrologer claiming political links dupes ex-HC judge of Rs 8 crore

A self-styled astrologer, who claimed access to top political leaders, has been arrested by Bengaluru police crime branch for allegedly cheating a retired high court judge of over Rs 8 crore with the promise of a “high position” through his connections.

Yuvaraj Ramadas, 52, who has a history of cheating cases, was arrested last month for allegedly duping retired judge Indrakala B S, 68.

The arrest was based on a complaint filed by the former judge at the Wilson Garden police station alleging that Yuvaraj had cheated her between June 2018 and November 2019 of Rs 8.27 crore by promising her a “high position” in the country’s administration.

08:22 (IST)12 Jan 2021
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Amit Shah covid, Ntiin Gadkari covid positive, Gadkari covid positive, Dharmendra Pradhan, Shripad Naik, India news, Indian Express Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik was injured while his wife Vijaya Naik (55) and personal assistant died when the SUV they were travelling in met with an accident near Hillur-Hosakambi village in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday night.

According to the local police, Naik’s wife suffered head injuries and died while being brought to a private hospital in Ankola. The minister’s personal assistant Deepak died at the government hospital in Ankola.

The condition of the minister is said to be stable and he has been shifted to the Goa Medical College after preliminary treatment in Ankola.

READ | Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife and PA dead after road accident in Karnataka

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 11 Highlights

