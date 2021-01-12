Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: Physical classes for all degree, PG, diploma courses to start from Jan 15

The offline or regular classes for the 10th class, second pre-university, final year degree, and postgraduate students have already started. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has decided to reopen classes for intermediate semesters of degree, diploma and engineering colleges from January 15.

The decision came after Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatha Narayan CN, who is also in charge of Higher Education, held a meeting on Monday with the state COVID-19 technical advisory committee.

The decision comes after the state government had allowed students of Classes 10 and 12 in Karnataka to attend schools starting January 1.

Offline classes for the final year students of the above course commenced on November 17, 2020. There was a demand to start the classes from students of remaining grades also, Dr Narayan said.