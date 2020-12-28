Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 911 new cases, 1214 discharges, 11 deaths

209 COVID-19 patients are presently undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the State. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 911 new cases of COVID-19 from across the State along with 1,214 recoveries and 11 deaths due to the virus on Sunday.

The total number of COVD-19 cases reported till date in the State has risen to 9,16,256 out of which 13,080 cases are presently active and 12,062 dead.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 542 cases and tops the list of reporting the highest number of daily cases, while all other districts reported less than 50 COVID-19 cases.