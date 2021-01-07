scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: All districts in Karnataka put on ‘high alert’ due to bird flu

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Though no cases of the disease have been reported in Karnataka, the government is taking all precautionary measures.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 7, 2021 8:33:28 am
Bird flu, avian flu,After the Kerala government declared the outbreak of bird flu in Kottayam and Alappuzha as a state disaster, Karnataka has put four bordering districts on high alert.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:33 (IST)07 Jan 2021
BJP uses ordinance route to ban slaughter of cattle in Karnataka

The BJP government in Karnataka has promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, with the Governor signing off on the law for a total ban on slaughter of all forms of cattle other than buffaloes above the age of 13 years.

The ordinance promulgated on January 5 by Governor Vajubhai Vala is exactly in line with the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, which the BJP passed in the Assembly on December 9 but did not table in the Legislative Council where it does not have a clear majority.

The ordinance, which will be in effect for six months, is considered to be a stop gap arrangement by the BJP government before attempting to get the Bill passed in the Council in another session.

08:16 (IST)07 Jan 2021
All districts in Karnataka put on 'high alert' due to bird flu

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that all districts in Karnataka have been put on 'high alert' due to bird flu in neighbouring state Kerala.

Chauhan said that though no cases of the disease have been reported in Karnataka, the government is taking all precautionary measures. "Districts that share the border with Kerala such as Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are taking all steps to ensure birds in the state are not affected," he said.

After the Kerala government declared the outbreak of bird flu in Kottayam and Alappuzha as a state disaster, Karnataka has put four bordering districts on high alert.

The avian flu outbreak has been classified as a ‘state disaster’ in Kerala after the Centre notified the outbreak of H5N8 subset of Influenza A in the two districts.

08:14 (IST)07 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Bird flu has been reported among wild geese in Himachal Pradesh, crows in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and ducks in Kerala. In Haryana, around one lakh poultry birds have died mysteriously in the last few days.

READ | Four Karnataka border districts on high alert after avian flu outbreak in Kerala

Avian influenza or bird flu is a highly contagious viral disease caused by Influenza Type A viruses, which generally affects poultry birds such as chickens and turkeys. There are many strains of the virus; some of them are mild and may merely cause a dip in egg production or other mild symptoms among chickens, while others are severe and lethal.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 6 Highlights

