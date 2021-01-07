Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: All districts in Karnataka put on ‘high alert’ due to bird flu

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that all districts in Karnataka have been put on ‘high alert’ due to bird flu in neighbouring state Kerala.
Chauhan said that though no cases of the disease have been reported in Karnataka, the government is taking all precautionary measures. “Districts that share the border with Kerala such as Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are taking all steps to ensure birds in the state are not affected,” he said.
After the Kerala government declared the outbreak of bird flu in Kottayam and Alappuzha as a state disaster, Karnataka has put four bordering districts on high alert.
The avian flu outbreak has been classified as a ‘state disaster’ in Kerala after the Centre notified the outbreak of H5N8 subset of Influenza A in the two districts.
The BJP government in Karnataka has promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, with the Governor signing off on the law for a total ban on slaughter of all forms of cattle other than buffaloes above the age of 13 years.
The ordinance promulgated on January 5 by Governor Vajubhai Vala is exactly in line with the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, which the BJP passed in the Assembly on December 9 but did not table in the Legislative Council where it does not have a clear majority.
The ordinance, which will be in effect for six months, is considered to be a stop gap arrangement by the BJP government before attempting to get the Bill passed in the Council in another session.
