Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State reports 1,185 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 16, 2020 8:33:02 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus Test, Door to door testingA volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,185 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,03,425 and the death toll to 11,965, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,594 patients getting discharged after recovery. The active cases stood at 15,645. Out of the 1,185 fresh cases, as many as 673 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Cumulatively 9,03,425 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and they included 11,965 deaths and 8,75,796 discharges, health department bulletin said.

Of the active cases, a total of 15,392 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals while 253 in the intensive care unit. Three out of the 11 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitadurga, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (one each).

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:33 (IST)16 Dec 2020
Karnataka reports 1185 fresh cases, 11 deaths on Tuesday

08:20 (IST)16 Dec 2020
H D Deve Gowda

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 673, Chikkaballapura 56, Tumakuru 44, Dakshina Kannada 38, Mysuru 35, Hassan 27, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,79,571 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,504 and Ballari 38,547.

A total of over 1,25,09,743 samples have been tested so far, out of which 89,530 on Tuesday.

