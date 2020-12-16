Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State reports 1,185 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,185 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,03,425 and the death toll to 11,965, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,594 patients getting discharged after recovery. The active cases stood at 15,645. Out of the 1,185 fresh cases, as many as 673 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Cumulatively 9,03,425 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and they included 11,965 deaths and 8,75,796 discharges, health department bulletin said.

Of the active cases, a total of 15,392 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals while 253 in the intensive care unit. Three out of the 11 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitadurga, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (one each).