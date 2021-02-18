Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 378 Covid-19 cases, three fatalities

Health workers collect sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday logged 378 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 9,46,454 and the toll to 12,276, the health department said. Recoveries at 537 outnumbered the fresh cases, taking the cumulative discharged figure to 9,28,461, leaving 5,698 active cases.

The department said there was one instance of severe Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) in Koppal district where a 35-year-old ASHA worker developed breathlessness and persistent cough after 20 minutes of second dose of Covishield vaccine.

“She has been managed locally and is presently hospitalised in the Gangavati General Hospital. Her vital parameters are stable,” the health department said.