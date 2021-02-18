scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 378 Covid-19 cases, three fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, 9,46,454 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,276 deaths and 9,28,461 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 18, 2021 8:41:55 am
covid 19 pandemic, herd immunity, science meets policy, coronavirus research, indian expressHealth workers collect sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:41 (IST)18 Feb 2021
Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 cr signal-free corridor project proposed to decongest Tumkur road

To decongest one of the busiest roads in Bengaluru city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a signal-free corridor on Tumkur road at the cost of Rs 2,000 crores.

The BBMP has prepared a plan to construct the signal-free corridor, which includes six flyovers and underpasses at BEL, Taj Yeshwantpur junction, Outer Ring Road, Tumkur Road, Pipeline Road and HMT Junction in the city.

Recently, BBMP along with its officials and Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna inspected the spot and a detailed proposal on the corridor, blueprint and detailed project report (DPR) has been sent to the state government seeking funds to be earmarked for the same in the upcoming 2021-22 budget.

08:20 (IST)18 Feb 2021
Karnataka reports 378 Covid-19 cases, three fatalities

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 378 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 9,46,454 and the toll to 12,276, the health department said. Recoveries at 537 outnumbered the fresh cases, taking the cumulative discharged figure to 9,28,461, leaving 5,698 active cases. 

The department said there was one instance of severe Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) in Koppal district where a 35-year-old ASHA worker developed breathlessness and persistent cough after 20 minutes of second dose of Covishield vaccine.

"She has been managed locally and is presently hospitalised in the Gangavati General Hospital. Her vital parameters are stable," the health department said.

08:20 (IST)18 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Cumulatively, 9,46,454 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,276 deaths and 9,28,461 discharges. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of infections with 253, followed by Dakshina Kannada 25, Mysuru 17 and Kalaburagi 10, while the rest were scattered over other districts Bengaluru Urban also accounted for all three deaths.

Two districts - Bagalkote and Haveri reported zero infections and fatalities. A total of 1.81 crore samples have been tested so far, with 54,624 on Wednesday, the health bulletin said.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

