Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 761 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 761 new cases of Covid-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,24,898 and the death toll to 12,131, the Health department said on Thursday.
The day also saw 812 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 761 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 399 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
As of Thursday evening, cumulatively 9,24,898 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,131 deaths and 9,03,629 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 9,119 active cases, 8,914 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 205 are in ICU.
Out of the seven deaths reported on Thursday, 5 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Kolara and Tumakuru (1).
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 399, followed by Mysuru (45), Dakshina Kannada (37), Tumakuru and Hassan (25), Shivamogga (23), Chikkaballapurua (20) and others.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday flagged off 'Krishi Sanjeevini' 40 mobile testing lab vehicles to provide technical assistance to farmers in the state
The testing mobile labs 'Krishi Sanjeevini' will travel across all the districts to help farmers for testing soil, water and information and solution regarding crop related diseases.
Yediyurappa said that more such vehicles will be introduced in the upcoming days. Minister for Agriculture B C Patil said it was a lab to land project and an ambulance-style siren was fitted to the farm's Sanjeevani vehicle.
He said that the department's priority is to provide farmers with information on improved agricultural production technology, supply of quality agricultural tools and use of recommended fertilizers, pest and disease management, nutrients available in the soil, and encourage proper crop growth.
Karnataka reported 761 new cases of Covid-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,24,898 and the death toll to 12,131, the Health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 812 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 761 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 399 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
As of Thursday evening, cumulatively 9,24,898 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,131 deaths and 9,03,629 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 9,119 active cases, 8,914 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 205 are in ICU.
Out of the seven deaths reported on Thursday, 5 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Kolara and Tumakuru (1).
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 399, followed by Mysuru (45), Dakshina Kannada (37), Tumakuru and Hassan (25), Shivamogga (23), Chikkaballapurua (20) and others.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.