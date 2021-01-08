scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 761 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday evening, cumulatively 9,24,898 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,131 deaths and 9,03,629 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 8, 2021 8:36:43 am
Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 761 new cases of Covid-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,24,898 and the death toll to 12,131, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 812 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 761 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 399 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of Thursday evening, cumulatively 9,24,898 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,131 deaths and 9,03,629 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 9,119 active cases, 8,914 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 205 are in ICU.

Out of the seven deaths reported on Thursday, 5 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Kolara and Tumakuru (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 399, followed by Mysuru (45), Dakshina Kannada (37), Tumakuru and Hassan (25), Shivamogga (23), Chikkaballapurua (20) and others.

08:36 (IST)08 Jan 2021
CM flags off 'Krishi Sanjeevini' 40 mobile testing lab vehicles

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday flagged off 'Krishi Sanjeevini' 40 mobile testing lab vehicles to provide technical assistance to farmers in the state

The testing mobile labs 'Krishi Sanjeevini' will travel across all the districts to help farmers for testing soil, water and information and solution regarding crop related diseases.

Yediyurappa said that more such vehicles will be introduced in the upcoming days. Minister for Agriculture B C Patil said it was a lab to land project and an ambulance-style siren was fitted to the farm's Sanjeevani vehicle.

He said that the department's priority is to provide farmers with information on improved agricultural production technology, supply of quality agricultural tools and use of recommended fertilizers, pest and disease management, nutrients available in the soil, and encourage proper crop growth.

08:23 (IST)08 Jan 2021
08:12 (IST)08 Jan 2021
Bengaluru: Active Covid-19 cases drop, private hospitals report rise in SARI cases Students wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing as a precaution against the coronavirus wait to enter a school in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,91,184, followed by Mysuru 52,685 and Ballari 38,949.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,81,220, followed by Mysuru (51,339) and Ballari (38,220).

A total of over 1,49,18,254 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,29,763 were tested on Thursday alone, and 10,377 among them were rapid antigen tests

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

