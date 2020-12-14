Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: CM appeals to KSRTC staff to call off strike

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to KSRTC staff to call off their strike.
“A sincere effort was made to resolve problems of KSRTC staff in Sunday’s meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi and Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Except for the condition to consider KSRTC staff as Government employees, other demands such as rectifying salary differences, Rs. 30 lakh ex-gratia to the employees, who died of Covid 19, action to avoid harassment from senior officials were promised to be fulfilled, ” chief minister’s office said.
“Though the employees association leaders agreed to this in the meeting and said that they would announce the same in the freedom park, they are creating unnecessary confusion, by joining hands with Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, ” Yediyurappa added
“It is not appropriate for Kodihalli Chandrashekhar to mislead the employees and his malafied intentions are condemnable”, said the Chief Minister.
He expressed concerns over the inconveniences caused to the public and the loss and problems caused to the KSRTC and its employees. In this wake, Chief Minister has called upon the employees to end their strike and join duty.
In a bid to step up emergency response services provided to citizens, the Belagavi police Sunday launched the One Nation One Helpline scheme, clubbing healthcare, policing, and Fire and Emergency Services.
Launching the service, Police Commissioner K Thiyagarajan said while there were different helplines including 100 and 101 for various services, essential government services have now been integrated by dialing 112 from a fixed line or mobile telephone.
"Help can be sought by also sending an SMS or email to the 112 portal or using the panic mobile application," he added.
The East division of Bengaluru police have arrested a mother and son duo who allegedly stole cash and gold ornaments worth a crore from Bollywood actor Boman Irani’s cousin’s house in Halasuru.
According to police, the articles were stolen from Khursheed Irani’s home at Embassy Crown Apartment located in Abbas Ali Road in Halasuru.
The arrested are Mary Alice, 65 and her son Michael Vincent, 22 of KG Halli. According to the complaint made by Khursheed Irani, 59, on 4 December, seven gold biscuits, weighing 700 grams in total, Rs 85 lakh cash, 15,000 US dollars’ worth Rs 11 lakh were stolen from the house. Though the theft had been happening from the past three years, Irani noticed this in December.
According to the police, Alice worked in Irani’s house as a house help for nearly 25 years and her son Vincent who has completed PUC was pursuing animation course.
The police said that the accused have been taken into custody for further investigation.
After Wistron's iphone facility at Narsapur witnessed violent incidents on Saturday, the police has submitted a report quoting Wistron CEO Prashanth T D who estimated the damage to the factory at Rs 437 crores.
According to the assessment and the complaint filed by Wistron Private Limited administrator Prashanth T D, lakhs worth iPhone brand smart phones, laptops and monitors have been decamped from the plant on Saturday morning. Superintendent of Police (SP) Karthik Reddy said as on Sunday afternoon, 156 people have been arrested.
The police said that the arrests are being made based on the CCTV footage as well as after checking the list of workers in the shift to ascertain the culprits.
RRC SWR apprentice recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the vacant posts of apprentices in South Western Railway. Interested candidates can apply online for various positions at rrchubli.in by January 9.
There are in total 1004 vacancies out of which, 287 posts are for Hubballi division, Bengaluru- 280, Carriage Repair Workshop Hubballi- 217, Mysuru- 177, Central Workshop Mysuru- 43.
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification: The marks obtained in highest class 10 or 8 and ITI will be considered while creating the merit list.
