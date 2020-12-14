Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: CM appeals to KSRTC staff to call off strike

BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to KSRTC staff to call off their strike.

“A sincere effort was made to resolve problems of KSRTC staff in Sunday’s meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi and Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Except for the condition to consider KSRTC staff as Government employees, other demands such as rectifying salary differences, Rs. 30 lakh ex-gratia to the employees, who died of Covid 19, action to avoid harassment from senior officials were promised to be fulfilled, ” chief minister’s office said.

“Though the employees association leaders agreed to this in the meeting and said that they would announce the same in the freedom park, they are creating unnecessary confusion, by joining hands with Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, ” Yediyurappa added

“It is not appropriate for Kodihalli Chandrashekhar to mislead the employees and his malafied intentions are condemnable”, said the Chief Minister.

He expressed concerns over the inconveniences caused to the public and the loss and problems caused to the KSRTC and its employees. In this wake, Chief Minister has called upon the employees to end their strike and join duty.