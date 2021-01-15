Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Metro line to Anjanapura inaugurated, opened for public from today

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After missing several deadlines, the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Metro Phase-2was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.
The 6.29-km elevated line will have five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.
The complete work on Phase 2, which contains a metro network of 74 km, are set to be completed by 2024 at a cost of Rs 30,695 crore.
On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated a 73-metre long and 4-metre foot-over bridge across NH 48 for providing connectivity to the Nagasandra Metro station.
BMRCL also opened the MG Road Metro station to be used as a foot-over bridge.
In what is being considered the first case under the new ordinance banning cow slaughter in Karnataka, Chikmagalur police have booked a truck driver who was allegedly transporting cattle when he was stopped by a group of unidentified people and assaulted.
Police said Abid Ali, who is also the owner of the truck, was allegedly transporting 12 to 15 cattle head in his truck from Ranebennur to Mangaluru.
Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M Hakay told The Indian Express that the case has been registered under the new ordinance. According to the police officers, Ali was beaten up by a group of unidentified people on January 8 while he was allegedly transporting the cattle. The group also took away money from him, they said.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.