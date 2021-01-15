Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Metro line to Anjanapura inaugurated, opened for public from today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurate the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Metro Phase-2 on Thursday.

The 6.29-km elevated line will have five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

The complete work on Phase 2, which contains a metro network of 74 km, are set to be completed by 2024 at a cost of Rs 30,695 crore.

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated a 73-metre long and 4-metre foot-over bridge across NH 48 for providing connectivity to the Nagasandra Metro station.

BMRCL also opened the MG Road Metro station to be used as a foot-over bridge.