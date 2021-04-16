Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports highest single-day spike with 14,738 fresh cases, 66 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported its sharpest single day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112, the Health department said on Thursday.
The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery.
As of April 15 evening, cumulatively 11,09,650 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,112 deaths and 9,99,958 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 96,561 active cases, 96,006 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 555 are in ICU.
A total of over 2.31 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,29,400 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)
With reports coming in about black marketing of Remdesivir injection, which is vital for treatment of coronavirus, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday warned stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug. "The Karnataka Health Minister has already said there is no scarcity of Remdesivir injection in the state but a false scarcity is been created in the state," he told reporters in Humnabad.
Bommai said there were reports that the injection is being sold at higher prices. "The government has taken the matter seriously and will initiate stringent action against those who are making a fast buck by creating false scarcity and black marketing this important drug," he added.
According to him, the state government had faced many challenges last year. Taking lessons from it, the government this year has taken measures well in advance and has enhanced the health infrastructure in government hospitals.
The Home Minister also said there was no shortage of vaccines in the state. Bommai said he would be holding a meeting with senior police officials on Friday to discuss ways to protect the police force from coronavirus and also about the measures to contain the disease.
"We will monitor at every level of supply, storage and distribution of Remdesivir. We will keep a track right from pharmaceuticals to the hospitals and initiate action under the Epidemic Act," he added. (PTI)
Karnataka has reported over 1.12 lakh new infections and 545 deaths in the first 15 days of April alone as the second wave of the pandemic continues to strike the south Indian state harder than ever before.
To put things into perspective, 45,753 new and 210 fatalities were recorded during the whole of March 2021. The case tally and the death toll have seen a hike of 2.5 times at the end of the first half of April 2021 itself. On Thursday alone, 14,378 more people got infected across the state while 66 deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic, as per statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Meanwhile, the daily test positivity rates (TPR) has shot up by nearly three times in the last fortnight. The TPR, which was 3.89 per cent on March 31 rose to 11.38 per cent on April 15. The same was at 0.62 per cent on February 28.
Among 66 deaths reported on Thursday, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural (6), Mysuru (5), Hassan (4), Dharwad (3), Bidar, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2), and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi 624, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, Mysuru 327, Mandya 211, Ballari 200, followed by others.
