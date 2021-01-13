Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State receives its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine of 6.48 lakh doses

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Bengaluru from the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Tuesday morning.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: 6.48 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 54 boxes arrived in Bengaluru Tuesday and they have been stored in a storage facility near Anand Rao circle, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar

He was speaking to the media after inspecting the vaccine. “6.48 lakh doses packed in 54 boxes have been received in good condition and stored in a set temperature here. Tomorrow 1.40 lakh doses of vaccine will be received in Belagavi”, said the Minister.

“All health warriors who are relentlessly working in this fight against Covid-19 will get the vaccine in the first phase starting January 16. Guidelines will be issued in this regard soon”, he said.

“More people will be vaccinated after 4 months as more number of vaccine would be manufactured by then. Staff are trained for safe handling and transportation of vaccines. There is no doubt about the efficiency of officials of health department. Everything is being carried out as per the rules. 2 lakh staff have been trained to administer vaccine”, said the minister.