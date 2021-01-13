Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State receives its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine of 6.48 lakh doses

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: 6.48 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 54 boxes arrived in Bengaluru Tuesday and they have been stored in a storage facility near Anand Rao circle, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar
He was speaking to the media after inspecting the vaccine. “6.48 lakh doses packed in 54 boxes have been received in good condition and stored in a set temperature here. Tomorrow 1.40 lakh doses of vaccine will be received in Belagavi”, said the Minister.
“All health warriors who are relentlessly working in this fight against Covid-19 will get the vaccine in the first phase starting January 16. Guidelines will be issued in this regard soon”, he said.
“More people will be vaccinated after 4 months as more number of vaccine would be manufactured by then. Staff are trained for safe handling and transportation of vaccines. There is no doubt about the efficiency of officials of health department. Everything is being carried out as per the rules. 2 lakh staff have been trained to administer vaccine”, said the minister.
Swami Harshananda, head of the Bengaluru unit of the Ramakrishna Ashram, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, ashram authorities said. The 91-year-old seer had been suffering from age related issues and was on a wheelchair for the past few months, they said.
A gold medalist mechanical engineer from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, he chose to don ochre robes and become a monk. Attracted by Swami Vivekananda''s teachings, he joined the Ramakrishna Mission in 1954 and grew spiritually under the tutelage of Swami Virajananda, the sixth president of the Bengaluru branch of Ramakrishna Mission,Ashram officials said.
They said he was initiated into the monastic order by Swami Vishuddhananda, the eighth president of the Ashram, in 1962. Known for his administrative skills, the Swami had worked in Benglauru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belur Math in West Bengal (headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission) and Allahabad, they added. He was president of the Ramakrishna Math here since 1989.
"Swamiji was multi-lingual and was an expert in Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and English," they said. He had composed several books in Kannada, Sanskrit and English, including ''A Concise Encyclopedia of Hinduism''. and was also a good singer and orator, the officials said.
World’s leading electric car manufacturers Tesla Inc, which had expressed its intent of starting operations in India, finally set up its office in Bengaluru.
On January 8, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer set up its company ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited’ in India with its registered office in the capital of Karnataka.
Documents accessed from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) show that the company will “import, distribute, sell, service, maintain and repair electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment, energy generation systems and equipment, including solar panels, solar electrical system…”
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Coronavirus vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.