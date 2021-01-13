scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State receives its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine of 6.48 lakh doses

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: All health warriors who are relentlessly working in this fight against Covid-19 will get the vaccine in the first phase starting January 16.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 13, 2021 8:48:06 am
Covishield, COVID-19 vaccine, BengaluruThe first consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Bengaluru from the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Tuesday morning.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: 6.48 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 54 boxes arrived in Bengaluru Tuesday and they have been stored in a storage facility near Anand Rao circle, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar

He was speaking to the media after inspecting the vaccine. “6.48 lakh doses packed in 54 boxes have been received in good condition and stored in a set temperature here. Tomorrow 1.40 lakh doses of vaccine will be received in Belagavi”, said the Minister.

“All health warriors who are relentlessly working in this fight against Covid-19 will get the vaccine in the first phase starting January 16. Guidelines will be issued in this regard soon”, he said.

“More people will be vaccinated after 4 months as more number of vaccine would be manufactured by then. Staff are trained for safe handling and transportation of vaccines. There is no doubt about the efficiency of officials of health department. Everything is being carried out as per the rules. 2 lakh staff have been trained to administer vaccine”, said the minister.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:48 (IST)13 Jan 2021
Swami Harshananda, Bengaluru head of Ramakrishna Ashram, passes away

Swami Harshananda, head of the Bengaluru unit of the Ramakrishna Ashram, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, ashram authorities said. The 91-year-old seer had been suffering from age related issues and was on a wheelchair for the past few months, they said.

A gold medalist mechanical engineer from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, he chose to don ochre robes and become a monk. Attracted by Swami Vivekananda''s teachings, he joined the Ramakrishna Mission in 1954 and grew spiritually under the tutelage of Swami Virajananda, the sixth president of the Bengaluru branch of Ramakrishna Mission,Ashram officials said.

They said he was initiated into the monastic order by Swami Vishuddhananda, the eighth president of the Ashram, in 1962. Known for his administrative skills, the Swami had worked in Benglauru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belur Math in West Bengal (headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission) and Allahabad, they added. He was president of the Ramakrishna Math here since 1989.

"Swamiji was multi-lingual and was an expert in Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and English," they said. He had composed several books in Kannada, Sanskrit and English, including ''A Concise Encyclopedia of Hinduism''. and was also a good singer and orator, the officials said.

08:21 (IST)13 Jan 2021
Tesla drives into India with Bengaluru unit

World’s leading electric car manufacturers Tesla Inc, which had expressed its intent of starting operations in India, finally set up its office in Bengaluru.

On January 8, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer set up its company ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited’ in India with its registered office in the capital of Karnataka.

Documents accessed from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) show that the company will “import, distribute, sell, service, maintain and repair electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment, energy generation systems and equipment, including solar panels, solar electrical system…”

08:16 (IST)13 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Coronavirus vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

Yediyurappa coronavirus positive, Yediyurappa hospitalised, Yediyurappa coronavirus update, karnataka cm hospitalised, Yediyurappa family coronavirus, Yediyurappa daughter tests positive, Yediyurappa son coronavirus, bengaluru coronavirus update, karnataka coronavirus updates Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The long-awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on Wednesday at 4 pm, with the induction of seven ministers, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

“Seven new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet and the new list of ministers will be announced at 4 pm on Wednesday,” Yediyurappa said.

READ | New Karnataka Cabinet ministers to take oath tomorrow: BS Yediyurappa

On Sunday, Yediyurappa met BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party general secretary in-charge for the state Arun Singh to discuss the cabinet expansion and the upcoming bypolls to the Basavakalyana and Maski Assembly seats and the Belagavi Parliamentary seat.

