Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 34,804 fresh cases, 143 deaths amid weekend curfew

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka has reported another biggest single day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the toll to 14,426, the Health department said on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 20,733 cases. The day also saw 6,982 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Cumulatively 13,39,201 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 14,426 deaths and 10,62,594 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 2,62,162 active cases, 2,60,670 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 1,492 are in Intensive Care Units. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.70 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.41 per cent.
Among 143 deaths reported on Sunday, 77 were from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (16), Mysuru (9), Kalaburagi (7), Dharwad and Tumakuru (6), Hassan (4), followed by others. Tumakuru, with 1,153 cases, was behind Bengaluru Urban, Kodagu had 1,077, Bengaluru Rural 864 and Mandya 814, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 6,53,656, followed by Mysuru 66,692 and Ballari 46,635. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,67,313, followed by Mysuru 60,499 and Ballari 40,443.
A total of over 2,47,22,862 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,76,614 were on Sunday alone. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will chair a cabinet meeting on Monday amid widespread speculation of a complete lockdown in the state. The cabinet meeting is likely to discuss extending the curfew, free vaccination for those in 18-45 age group and financial relief packages.
Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said the Cabinet meeting on Monday would take a call on this.
Earlier, Sudhakar said he would present a report at the Cabinet meeting on the arrangements made to administer vaccine from May 1. Other Ministers may also present their views on present Covid-19 situation in the state.
Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of having created a 'barrier' by increasing the prices of COVID-19 vaccines, the Karnataka Congress on Sunday demanded that free vaccination be provided to all citizens in the state.
The Congress also questioned the Yediyurappa government for not announcing vaccines free of cost yet for all. "Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated, BJP govt at centre has created a barrier by increasing the prices of vaccines. (PM) Narendra Modi, instead of PR events like 'Tika Utsav', ensure free Covid19 vaccination to everyone," leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted.
State Congress President D K Shivakumar said India is probably the only country which is discussing vaccine prices, when it's being given for free across the world.
"Why has Karnataka govt still not announced FREE VACCINATION for all? I demand that free vaccines be given to all citizens & a roll-out plan be shared asap," he tweeted.
The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to postpone practical examinations for students of second-year PUC (pre-university college), scheduled to be held across the state from April 28. However, theory examinations will be held as planned from June 21 to July 5.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the decision to postpone practical exams was taken based on several requests made by stakeholders concerned with the process. “The department of pre-university education (DPUE) has decided to act on requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone practical exams in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state,” he explained.
However, the minister clarified, “The practical exams will be conducted soon after the annual theory exams get over.” He further advised students not to get distracted by the change in schedule, and instead be prepared better for the upcoming annual examinations.
