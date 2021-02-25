Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 6 more residents of an apartment test positive, tally reaches 26; State reports 334 new cases, 6 deaths

scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 25, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 25, 2021 8:51:32 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus Test, Door to door testingA volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After 20 people tested positive for Covid-19 in an apartment in Bengaluru, another six residents of SJR Watermark Apartment in Ambalipura, Bellandur ward, were diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday. With this, Bengaluru city now has three Covid-19 clusters.

“501 samples were collected on Monday, of which 10 were tested positive. On Tuesday, 544 were collected, of which six tested positive and on Wednesday we have collected 85 samples the results will be available on Thursday,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

The apartment consists of nine towers with approximately 504 total flats. According to BBMP officials, out of the total, only 470 flats are occupied.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli became a Covid-19 hotspot after 103 people were found infected after a party on the premises. On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus, following which Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.

08:51 (IST)25 Feb 2021
Karnataka reports 334 new cases, six fatalities

Karnataka Wednesday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,183 and the death toll to 12,309.

According to the health department, 313 patients got discharged after recovery, and the total tally is 930778. Out of 6,077 active cases, 5,955 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 122 are in ICU.

A total of over 1,84,94,364 samples have been tested so far, out of which 63,042 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 5343 among them were rapid antigen tests, said department bulletin.

Out of the six deaths reported Wednesday, four were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Mysuru and Tumakuru.

08:31 (IST)25 Feb 2021
Another 6 residents of Bengaluru apartment test Covid-19 positive; tally reaches 26

After 20 people tested positive for Covid-19 in an apartment in Bengaluru, another six residents of SJR Watermark Apartment in Ambalipura, Bellandur ward, were diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday. With this, Bengaluru city now has three Covid-19 clusters.

“501 samples were collected on Monday, of which 10 were tested positive. On Tuesday, 544 were collected, of which six tested positive and on Wednesday we have collected 85 samples the results will be available on Thursday,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

The apartment consists of nine towers with approximately 504 total flats. According to BBMP officials, out of the total, only 470 flats are occupied.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli became a Covid-19 hotspot after 103 people were found infected after a party on the premises.

On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus, following which Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.

08:21 (IST)25 Feb 2021
Karnataka Wednesday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,183 and the death toll to 12,309. According to the health department, 313 patients got discharged after recovery, and the total tally is 930778. Out of 6,077 active cases, 5,955 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 122 are in ICU.

A total of over 1,84,94,364 samples have been tested so far, out of which 63,042 were tested on Monday alone, and 5343 among them were rapid antigen tests, said department bulletin.

Out of the six deaths reported Wednesday, four were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Mysuru and Tumakuru.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

