Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 6 more residents of an apartment test positive, tally reaches 26; State reports 334 new cases, 6 deaths

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After 20 people tested positive for Covid-19 in an apartment in Bengaluru, another six residents of SJR Watermark Apartment in Ambalipura, Bellandur ward, were diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday. With this, Bengaluru city now has three Covid-19 clusters.

“501 samples were collected on Monday, of which 10 were tested positive. On Tuesday, 544 were collected, of which six tested positive and on Wednesday we have collected 85 samples the results will be available on Thursday,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

The apartment consists of nine towers with approximately 504 total flats. According to BBMP officials, out of the total, only 470 flats are occupied.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli became a Covid-19 hotspot after 103 people were found infected after a party on the premises. On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus, following which Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.