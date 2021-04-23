scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 25,795 fresh cases, 123 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 23, 2021 8:48:51 am
Dr. K Sudhakar, Mysuru, COVID-19Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. Sudhakar reviews facilities provided for Covid-19 at a hospital in Mysuru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka registered another biggest single day spike of 25,795 new cases of COVID-19, and 123 related fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885, the Health department said. A total of over 2,41,79,169 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,62,534 were tested Thursday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 15,244 new infections.

The day also saw 5,624 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 22 evening, cumulatively 12,47,997 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,885 deaths and 10,37,857 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. According to the bulletin, out of 1,96,236 active cases, 1,95,993 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 985 are in ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.

Also Read |Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 second time

Bengaluru Urban reported 68 deaths, Kalaburagi (11), Ballari, Dharwad and Tumakuru (5), Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mandya (4), followed by others. Tumakuru accounted for 1,231 new cases, Ballari 940, Mysuru 818, Hassan 689, Kalaburagi 659, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,98,919, followed by Mysuru 64,811 and Ballari 44,477. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,55,655, followed by Mysuru 58,687 and Ballari 39,974. (PTI)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:48 (IST)23 Apr 2021
Take measures on war-footing to ensure last rites of Covid patients are conducted in dignified manner: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy Friday urged the BJP-led Karnataka government to take measures on a war-footing to conduct the last rites of Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru. 

"The last rites of least 25 victims should be conducted on a daily basis in each segment (of the total eight) of the deemed forest surrounding Bengaluru in all its eight directions," he recommended. 

The former CM added, "It is really the height of inhuman behaviour on the part of the government which has failed to ensure proper arrangements for conducting the last rites of COVID patients, who died due to non-availability of proper medical care."

08:39 (IST)23 Apr 2021
Bengaluru: FIR against pvt hospital for turning away Covid patients

Bengaluru police Thursday filed an FIR against a private hospital in the city for allegedly denying admission to a Covid-19 patient.

According to the police, the FIR was filed against Fortis Hospital based on a complaint filed by Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Nagendra. 

“The complaint mentioned that Utpal Sinha (77) died on the premises of the hospital after the authorities refused to admit him. He was suffering from serious breathing problems despite being a Covid-19 patient,” an officer from Puttenahalli station confirmed.

08:28 (IST)23 Apr 2021
Karnataka logs biggest single day spike of 25,795 COVID cases,123 deaths

Karnataka registered another biggest single day spike of 25,795 new cases of COVID-19, and 123 related fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885, the Health department said. The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 23,558 cases on Wednesday.

A total of over 2,41,79,169 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,62,534 were tested Thursday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 15,244 new infections. The day also saw 5,624 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 22 evening, cumulatively 12,47,997 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,885 deaths and 10,37,857 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

According to the bulletin, out of 1,96,236 active cases, 1,95,993 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 985 are in ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban reported 68 deaths, Kalaburagi (11), Ballari, Dharwad and Tumakuru (5), Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mandya (4), followed by others.       

Tumakuru accounted for 1,231 new cases, Ballari 940, Mysuru 818, Hassan 689, Kalaburagi 659, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,98,919, followed by Mysuru 64,811 and Ballari 44,477. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,55,655, followed by Mysuru 58,687 and Ballari 39,974. (PTI)

08:27 (IST)23 Apr 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Karnataka’s Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)’s decision to hold the remaining exams for first-semester engineering students even as the government announced new measures such as a weekend curfew and extended night curfew timings till May 4 had not gone down well with many students. However, concerned about losing out on the academic schedule, most students said they had to “forcefully consent” to the varsity’s decision but various other departments asking them to vacate hostels have now become a new challenge for many.

READ | Karnataka: VTU exams on amid Covid crisis but asked to vacate hostels, engineering students allege trouble

In the wake of a steep rise in new cases and fatalities linked to the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government will allocate 80 per cent of the total beds in all hospitals towards treating infected patients, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

READ | Karnataka to reserve 80% of beds, ICU facility in all hospitals for Covid treatment

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

