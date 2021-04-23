Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 25,795 fresh cases, 123 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka registered another biggest single day spike of 25,795 new cases of COVID-19, and 123 related fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885, the Health department said. A total of over 2,41,79,169 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,62,534 were tested Thursday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 15,244 new infections.
The day also saw 5,624 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 22 evening, cumulatively 12,47,997 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,885 deaths and 10,37,857 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. According to the bulletin, out of 1,96,236 active cases, 1,95,993 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 985 are in ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.
Bengaluru Urban reported 68 deaths, Kalaburagi (11), Ballari, Dharwad and Tumakuru (5), Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mandya (4), followed by others. Tumakuru accounted for 1,231 new cases, Ballari 940, Mysuru 818, Hassan 689, Kalaburagi 659, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,98,919, followed by Mysuru 64,811 and Ballari 44,477. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,55,655, followed by Mysuru 58,687 and Ballari 39,974. (PTI)
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy Friday urged the BJP-led Karnataka government to take measures on a war-footing to conduct the last rites of Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru.
"The last rites of least 25 victims should be conducted on a daily basis in each segment (of the total eight) of the deemed forest surrounding Bengaluru in all its eight directions," he recommended.
The former CM added, "It is really the height of inhuman behaviour on the part of the government which has failed to ensure proper arrangements for conducting the last rites of COVID patients, who died due to non-availability of proper medical care."
Bengaluru police Thursday filed an FIR against a private hospital in the city for allegedly denying admission to a Covid-19 patient.
According to the police, the FIR was filed against Fortis Hospital based on a complaint filed by Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Nagendra.
“The complaint mentioned that Utpal Sinha (77) died on the premises of the hospital after the authorities refused to admit him. He was suffering from serious breathing problems despite being a Covid-19 patient,” an officer from Puttenahalli station confirmed.
