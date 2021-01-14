scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State to Receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 14, 2021 8:37:36 am
Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar while inspecting the second dry run for vaccination against Covid-19. (Twitter/mla_sudhakar)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka will receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine soon, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

“The only difference between Covaxin vial and Covi-shield vial is Covi-shield has 5 ml of vaccine in a vial and covaxin has 10 ml of vaccine in a vial. One vial can vaccinate 20 people. Both the vaccine will be given in the state and there is no choice for any”, he said.

The Central government has issued a guideline regarding which district and which staff to be given the vaccination. All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16, he added.

On Tuesday 6.48 lakh doses (in 54 boxes) of Covishield vaccine arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:37 (IST)14 Jan 2021
After missing deadlines, Kanakapura Namma Metro section to be inaugurated today

After missing several deadlines, the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Metro Phase-2 will be thrown open for operations on January 14, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Wednesday.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the extension on the Green Line virtually in the presence of CM Yediyurappa. The 6.29-km elevated line will have five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

The inauguration will be held at 4.30 pm on January 14. “After the successful launch of the train service to the Airport, here is one more step towards easing commute in Bengaluru. Namma Metro’s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch of the Green Line will be flagged off on January 14,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

08:17 (IST)14 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Meat in Bangalore metro, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. BMRCL, carrying meat in metro, carrying meat in Bangalore metro, Bangalore news, Indian Express Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), which is gearing up to open the first stretch of 72-km Phase-II corridor on January 14, will benefit at least 75,000 commuters on a daily basis. (Express file Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP/Representational)

After missing several deadlines, the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Metro Phase-2 will be thrown open for operations on January 14, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Wednesday.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the extension on the Green Line virtually in the presence of CM Yediyurappa. The 6.29-km elevated line will have five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

READ | Bengaluru: After missing deadlines, Kanakapura Namma Metro section to be inaugurated on Jan 14

The inauguration will be held at 4.30 pm on January 14. “After the successful launch of the train service to the Airport, here is one more step towards easing commute in Bengaluru. Namma Metro’s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch of the Green Line will be flagged off on January 14,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 13 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd