Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State to Receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka will receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine soon, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.
“The only difference between Covaxin vial and Covi-shield vial is Covi-shield has 5 ml of vaccine in a vial and covaxin has 10 ml of vaccine in a vial. One vial can vaccinate 20 people. Both the vaccine will be given in the state and there is no choice for any”, he said.
The Central government has issued a guideline regarding which district and which staff to be given the vaccination. All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16, he added.
On Tuesday 6.48 lakh doses (in 54 boxes) of Covishield vaccine arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
After missing several deadlines, the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Metro Phase-2 will be thrown open for operations on January 14, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Wednesday.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the extension on the Green Line virtually in the presence of CM Yediyurappa. The 6.29-km elevated line will have five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.
The inauguration will be held at 4.30 pm on January 14. “After the successful launch of the train service to the Airport, here is one more step towards easing commute in Bengaluru. Namma Metro’s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch of the Green Line will be flagged off on January 14,” Yediyurappa tweeted.
