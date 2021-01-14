Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: State to Receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin, says Health Minister

Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar while inspecting the second dry run for vaccination against Covid-19. (Twitter/mla_sudhakar)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka will receive 20,000 doses of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine soon, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

“The only difference between Covaxin vial and Covi-shield vial is Covi-shield has 5 ml of vaccine in a vial and covaxin has 10 ml of vaccine in a vial. One vial can vaccinate 20 people. Both the vaccine will be given in the state and there is no choice for any”, he said.

The Central government has issued a guideline regarding which district and which staff to be given the vaccination. All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to inaugurate the vaccination drive on January 16, he added.

On Tuesday 6.48 lakh doses (in 54 boxes) of Covishield vaccine arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.