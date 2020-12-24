Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: All International passengers arriving in state must undergo COVID-19 test

Passengers at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: All passengers who arrive in Karnataka from any country without a COVID-19 negative report will have to undergo mandatory tests, according to a circular issued by the state government.

“The returnees should have a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 72 hours from time of departure. Otherwise they will be mandatorily subjected to an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at Bengaluru International airport, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru seaport and Karwar seaport,” stated the circular.

The state government has directed the authorities at Bengaluru, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru and Karwar seaport to take necessary measures to implement testing process of the returnees with immediate effect in association with jurisdictional health officials.

“Facility for RT-PCR testing or swab collection should be made available. Passengers who have given swab samples should be advised strict home quarantine till the receipt of the lab report. The passengers can opt for free RT-PCR testing by the government or undergo express test at the airport at their own expenses,” the government circular added.