Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: All International passengers arriving in state must undergo COVID-19 test

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: All passengers who arrive in Karnataka from any country without a COVID-19 negative report will have to undergo mandatory tests, according to a circular issued by the state government.
“The returnees should have a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 72 hours from time of departure. Otherwise they will be mandatorily subjected to an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at Bengaluru International airport, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru seaport and Karwar seaport,” stated the circular.
The state government has directed the authorities at Bengaluru, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru and Karwar seaport to take necessary measures to implement testing process of the returnees with immediate effect in association with jurisdictional health officials.
“Facility for RT-PCR testing or swab collection should be made available. Passengers who have given swab samples should be advised strict home quarantine till the receipt of the lab report. The passengers can opt for free RT-PCR testing by the government or undergo express test at the airport at their own expenses,” the government circular added.
Worker unrest following the non-redressal of payment and overtime issues at a new factory of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Wistron Corporation, the Taiwan-headquartered computers and computer peripherals firm that manufactures iPhones for Apple and other products, resulted in a riot at the plant on December 12.
Production at the plant at Narasapura in Kolar district around 60 km from Bengaluru, employing 1,343 regular workers and 8,490 contract workers, was suspended following the violence.
Read more
Karnataka has become the second state after Maharashtra to impose night curfew amid fears of a new Covid strain from the UK. Making the announcement on Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the night curfew will come into effect on December 24 and be in force on January 2. The curfew hours will be from 11 pm to 5 am.
The announcement of the night curfew came after the CM held detailed discussions with members of the technical advisory committee on Wednesday morning. “In view of the new strain of Coronavirus, night curfew for nine days will be imposed till January 2,” Yediyurappa told reporters.
Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the night curfew has been imposed as per suggestions given by the technical advisory committee. “The health department is keeping a close watch on passengers who have arrived from the United Kingdom,” Sudhakar said.
Read more
The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a 11 pm – 5 am night curfew in the state from December 24 to January 2 in an effort to ensure that a new strain of Covid-19 discovered in the UK does not spread during the Christmas and New Year period.
“In view of the new strain of the Covid 19 virus and as per the advice of the government of India and the state technical advisory committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from December 24 till January 2, 2021, from 11 pm to 5 am. I request the public to co-operate and contain the new Covid -19 strain,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.
“During the night curfew on December 24, the midnight services at churches will not be hindered,” Yediyurappa said. The night curfew will not restrict movement of all types of goods, and industries and factories that require 24/7 operations, long-distance buses, trains and flights will be allowed to operate, a government order stated.
Read more
All passengers who arrive in Karnataka from any country without a COVID-19 negative report will have to undergo mandatory tests, according to a circular issued by the state government.
“The returnees should have a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 72 hours from time of departure. Otherwise they will be mandatorily subjected to an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at Bengaluru International Airport, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru seaport and Karwar seaport,” stated the circular.
The state government has directed the authorities at Bengaluru, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru and Karwar seaport to take necessary measures to implement testing process of the returnees with immediate effect in association with jurisdictional health officials.
“Facility for RT-PCR testing or swab collection should be made available. Passengers who have given swab samples should be advised strict home quarantine till the receipt of the lab report. The passengers can opt for free RT-PCR testing by the government or undergo express test at the airport at their own expenses,”the government circular added.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on night curfew, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.