Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: Over two lakh voters to cast vote in Bengaluru for Grama Panchayat elections

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The Karnataka police have deployed 80,000 police personnel of various ranks for election duty. The DGP office said that 10,969 home guards have been deployed for the phase one and 1746 mobile vehicles have been deployed.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 22, 2020 8:18:49 am
Voting, Elections, PollsFor 233 seats, 538 contenders have filed nominations and 32 have been already unanimously elected.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: About two lakh voters in Bengaluru urban district will be casting their votes for the Grama Panchayat elections on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (Urban) G N Shivamurthy on Monday said that the elections will be held in 11 Grama Panchayat in Bengaluru urban district (North) and 15 in Yelahanka taluk. In Bengaluru North ,it has about 98,422 voters.

For 233 seats, 538 contenders have filed nominations and 32 have been already unanimously elected. In Yelahanka, 719 people are contesting for 298 seats. 1.18 lakh voters will decide the fate and 25 persons have already been unanimously elected, he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police have deployed 80,000 police personnel of various ranks for election duty. The DGP office said that 10,969 home guards have been deployed for the phase one and 1746 mobile vehicles have been deployed. 111 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and local District Armed Reserve (DAR) will be deployed. The police said that the local police heads have been instructed to ensure Covid-19 norms will be maintained during voting.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:18 (IST)22 Dec 2020
08:16 (IST)22 Dec 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Grama Panchayat elections, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Karnataka-MLA-Minister-Medical-Education-Sudhakar-Chikkaballapura-BJP-Congress Karnataka Medical Education Minister and Chikkaballapura MLA Sudhakar K. Express Photo

Karnataka has decided to identify Jeeva Sarthakate programme as State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) of Karnataka to encourage organ donation in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting presided by Dr K Sudhakar, Health Education and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister on Monday.

The meeting discussed ways to promote donor transplantation with the officials of Jeeva Sarthakate programme. As Covid19 cases are decreasing the number of donors are increasing in the state. In 2019, there were 105 donors. From January to March 2020, during the Pre-Covid19 time, the state saw 25 organ transplantation and 9 more in the past two months.

Based on National Law School of India University's report on Jeeva Sarthakate and recommendation that it must be recognised as Karnataka's SOTTO, the meeting decided to enforce the same.

The meeting also decided that all district hospitals and medical colleges in the state will be given licences, and a higher-level advisory committee will be formed to ensure this is well-executed.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus December 21 Highlights

