Karnataka Bengaluru Live updates: Over two lakh voters to cast vote in Bengaluru for Grama Panchayat elections

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: About two lakh voters in Bengaluru urban district will be casting their votes for the Grama Panchayat elections on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (Urban) G N Shivamurthy on Monday said that the elections will be held in 11 Grama Panchayat in Bengaluru urban district (North) and 15 in Yelahanka taluk. In Bengaluru North ,it has about 98,422 voters.

In Yelahanka, 719 people are contesting for 298 seats. 1.18 lakh voters will decide the fate and 25 persons have already been unanimously elected, he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police have deployed 80,000 police personnel of various ranks for election duty. The DGP office said that 10,969 home guards have been deployed for the phase one and 1746 mobile vehicles have been deployed. 111 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and local District Armed Reserve (DAR) will be deployed. The police said that the local police heads have been instructed to ensure Covid-19 norms will be maintained during voting.