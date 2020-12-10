Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: House committee panel recommends extending BBMP limits to 1 km radius

The new Bill will be exclusive to Bengaluru, which is currently governed under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation act. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka State legislature’s Joint Select Committee has recommended that the boundary of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is over 800 sq.km, be expanded to cover an additional 1-km radius.

The key recommendation made by a joint house committee tabled its report on the proposed BBMP Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. This will lead to subsuming parts of gram panchayats, town panchayats, town municipal councils, and city municipal councils that are currently outside the BBMP limits.

BJP MLA of CV Raman Nagar S Raghu who is heading the joint house committee said that the existing city municipal limits should be expanded to cover a 1-km radius. The Bill also proposes a new governance structure for the city like a 30-month mayoral term, a chief commissioner, zonal committees where the zonal committees will have the power to approve and implement projects.