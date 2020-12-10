Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: House committee panel recommends extending BBMP limits to 1 km radius

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka State legislature’s Joint Select Committee has recommended that the boundary of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is over 800 sq.km, be expanded to cover an additional 1-km radius.
The key recommendation made by a joint house committee tabled its report on the proposed BBMP Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. This will lead to subsuming parts of gram panchayats, town panchayats, town municipal councils, and city municipal councils that are currently outside the BBMP limits.
The new Bill will be exclusive to Bengaluru, which is currently governed under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation act.
BJP MLA of CV Raman Nagar S Raghu who is heading the joint house committee said that the existing city municipal limits should be expanded to cover a 1-km radius. The Bill also proposes a new governance structure for the city like a 30-month mayoral term, a chief commissioner, zonal committees where the zonal committees will have the power to approve and implement projects.
As vehicular traffic returns to Bengaluru roads after the long Covid-19 lockdown, faulty streetlights are turning out to be a danger for commuters in parts of the city.
The stretch from Silk Board to Bellandur on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is poorly illuminated, with almost no light switched on post-sunset. "The commute across this six-km stretch becomes difficult in the evenings, as nearly all lights, except some next to flyovers and service roads, stay off. Potholes add to the misery, putting two-wheeler riders at risk," Abdul Asif, a research assistant who is a daily user of the road, said.
Asif added that with lights from other vehicles the main source of illumination, high beams from across the road blind two-wheeler riders. "Even though there is a divider with reflector lights, they are placed very low, failing to cut the high-beam rays from vehicles travelling in the opposite direction," he explained.
Farmers and other organisations protesting from the last three days against the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill will continue their protest on Thursday.
Kodihalli Chandrashekar, president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said that the protests would continue on Thursday with more farmers joining in. We have planned to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on Thursday afternoon along with more farmers and other organisations supporting farmers,” he said.
On Wednesday, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members marched from Town Hall towards the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor but were stopped by police at K.R. Circle.
Thousands of protesters holding whips marched from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station to Freedom Park and then attempted to move towards the Vidhana Soudha. However, police personnel stopped them from laying siege to the Vidhana Soudha.
Meanwhile, Aikya Horata, a coalition of a farmer, labour and Dalit groups members said they will hold a rally on Thursday at 10 am from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station to Raj Bhavan along with thousands of farmers.
Electronic city police in Bengaluru have seized Rs 4.5 crore worth Turkish currency by two persons.
According to police, the duo was allegedly trying to sell demonetised Turkish currency at Velankanni Circle in the city.“These notes are already banned in Turkey. We have seized 97 notes with a face value of five lakh Turkish lira,” a police officer said.
The accused arrested are Sathyavelu and Sharavana, residents of Tamil Nadu. According to the police, the accused have stolen these notes while traveling in a bus to Bengaluru.
Based on credible information, the cops rushed to the spot and detained the duo around 6pm on Sunday.
The Karnataka Legislative Council late on Wednesday night passed the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill 2020, even as Opposition Congress walked out in protest.
The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill 2020 is the state version of the central legislation to modify the APMC law, against which farmers have been protesting for a fortnight on Delhi’s borders.
The amended law allows farmers to sell their produce outside APMC markets. The bill was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in September. The Opposition had staged a walkout then too, labelling the law as “anti-farmer”.
Karnataka’s BJP government tabled and passed a Bill in the state Assembly Wednesday, banning cow slaughter. The Opposition Congress and JDS staged a walkout, protesting the manner in which the Bill was passed without a debate in the House.
The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, which envisages a ban on all forms of cattle slaughter and stringent punishment for offenders, is a revised version of a Bill that was passed in 2010 when the BJP was in power.
The 2010 Bill was shelved in 2013 by the Congress government after it did not receive the Governor’s assent. The Congress had reverted to the less stringent Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Animals Act, 1964, which allows cow slaughter with certain restrictions.
