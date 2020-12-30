Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka Gram Panchayat election results today

Elections took place in 5,728 villages in 226 Talukas of the state for 72,616 seats. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The counting of votes for over 7,000 gram panchayat seats which went for polling in two phases commenced at 8 am on Wednesday.

The polling for these panchayat seats had taken place on December 22 and 27. The first phase of the election had taken place on December 22. In all, elections took place in 5,728 villages in 226 Talukas of the state for 72,616 seats.

As many as 2,22,814 candidates contested the election whereas 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed. There were 2.94 lakh voters in the Panchayat elections. The first phase election turn out 82% held on December 22.

In the second phase elections which took place on Sunday, voting took place across 2,709 village panchayats in 109 Talukas of Karnataka which saw a turnout of 80.71%,

Though these polls don’t take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.