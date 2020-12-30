Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka Gram Panchayat election results today

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The counting of votes for over 7,000 gram panchayat seats which went for polling in two phases commenced at 8 am on Wednesday.
The polling for these panchayat seats had taken place on December 22 and 27. The first phase of the election had taken place on December 22. In all, elections took place in 5,728 villages in 226 Talukas of the state for 72,616 seats.
As many as 2,22,814 candidates contested the election whereas 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed. There were 2.94 lakh voters in the Panchayat elections. The first phase election turn out 82% held on December 22.
In the second phase elections which took place on Sunday, voting took place across 2,709 village panchayats in 109 Talukas of Karnataka which saw a turnout of 80.71%,
Though these polls don’t take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.
Rajinikanth’s elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao on Tuesday backed the Tamil superstar’s decision to not launch his political party. The 77-year-old said it’s his brother’s wish and one can’t force him to change his mind.
Rao told PTI: “We too believed that (he would launch the party). He (Rajinikanth) has cited health reasons. So, we can’t force him. It’s his wish (not to launch party). Whatever decision he has taken, that’s definitely right.”
R Sathyanarayana Rao said he spoke to Rajinikanth on Monday inquiring about his health. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth paid a visit to his brother in Bengaluru, where he grew up.
The 70-year-old had sought the blessings of his brother, who wished him good health and long life. Rao had recalled that Rajinikanth spent his childhood in Bengaluru, and lived in the citry till the age of 22 before shifting to Chennai.
Karnataka needs more medical colleges to meet the demand for doctors and the government is willing to establish more in Public-Private Partnership (PPP), State Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the new building of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research centre here by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said establishing a medical college requires Rs 600-700 crore.
Till several years ago, the Kolar Leaf-Nosed Bat was found in only two caves in the village of Hanumanahalli in Kolar district of Karnataka. For reasons that are still unknown, the bat became locally extinct in one of the two caves. And now, the Karnataka Forest Department, along with the Bat Conservation India Trust, is on a war footing to save the remaining bats, which are endemic to the area, from extinction.
The Bat Conservation Society, which has been entrusted with drawing up a conservation plan, has also been awarded a grant to conduct further research on this species of bats.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in the Karnataka Government, Vijay Mohan Raj, says that it was in 2014, after a study conducted by Osmania University, that the state government first came to know of the bats becoming extinct in one of the caves. The government immediately notified the 30 acres around the caves as protected area.
Air India will commence non-stop flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco starting from January 9, 2021.
The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on Mondays and Thursdays, according to Air India. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 2.30 pm and arrive in San Francisco at 5 pm local time on the same day.
The new non-stop service is expected to meet the demand of corporate customers for travel to San Francisco and adjoining areas in the US.
The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays, leaving San Francisco at 8.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 2.30 am+1 hours.
Bengaluru and San Francisco are ranked first and second, respectively, among the World’s top 45 digitally advanced cities.
The counting of votes for the two-phase election in over 72,000 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka will begin on Wednesday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the results can be tracked on the official website of state election commission — karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.
The local body elections, which began on December 22, was conducted in two phases and concluded on December 27. The elections were contested on 72,616 seats across 5,728 villages.
