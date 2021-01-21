Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 501 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, four deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 501 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,33,578 and the toll to 12,185, the Health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 665 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 501 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 260 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
Cumulatively 9,33,578 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,185 deaths and 9,13,677 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
Out of 7,697 active cases, 7,529 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 168 are in Intensive Care Units.
Two of the four deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Chitradurga and Mandya with one each. Bengaluru Urban topped the districts in number of cases reported with 260, Tumakuru accounted for 33, Mysuru 24, Belagavi 22, Chitradurga 19, Chikkaballapura and Dakshina Kannada 16, followed by others.
Karnataka has been ranked the most innovative among major states by the NITI Aayog while Delhi topped the category among Union Territories. Delhi also stood out as the top performer among both states and UTs.
These rankings were part of NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index Report 2020, released by Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. The exercise was initiated in 2019 and is on the lines of the Global Innovation Index (GII), which ranks countries annually.
The framework of the index includes globally considered parameters for measuring innovation, such as the percentage of GDP spent on research and development, while keeping them specific to the Indian economy.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.