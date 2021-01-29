Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 550 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,98,147. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,37,933 and the death toll to 12,209, the Health Department said on Thursday. The day also saw 644 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 550 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 311 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of January 28 evening, cumulatively 9,37,933 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,209 deaths and 9,19,503 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 6,202 active cases, 6,052 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 150 are in ICU.

Out of the 2 deaths reported on Thursday, both were from Bengaluru Urban. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 311, followed by Dakshina Kannada (34), Kodagu (22), Mysuru (19), Tumakuru (18), Kalaburagi (16) and Chikkaballapura and Chitradurga (15) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,98,147, followed by Mysuru (53,318) and Ballari (39,131). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,89,829, followed by Mysuru (52,080) and Ballari (38,481).