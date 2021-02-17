Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 438 Covid19 cases, 6 deaths

A total of 1.80 crore samples have been tested so far, with 41,930 tested on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 438 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the total caseload to just above 9.46 lakh and the toll to 12,273, the health department said.

As many as 344 people were discharged after being cured of the virus, as cumulative recoveries rose to 9.27 lakh, leaving 5,860 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban continued to account for most number of infections, with 306, followed by 19 in Dakshina Kannada, 12 in Mysuru, 11 each in Chitradurga and Udupi and 10 in Belagavi.