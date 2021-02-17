scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 438 Covid19 cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, 9,46,076 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,273 deaths and 9,27,924 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 17, 2021 8:36:33 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testA total of 1.80 crore samples have been tested so far, with 41,930 tested on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 438 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the total caseload to just above 9.46 lakh and the toll to 12,273, the health department said.

As many as 344 people were discharged after being cured of the virus, as cumulative recoveries rose to 9.27 lakh, leaving 5,860 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban continued to account for most number of infections, with 306, followed by 19 in Dakshina Kannada, 12 in Mysuru, 11 each in Chitradurga and Udupi and 10 in Belagavi.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:36 (IST)17 Feb 2021
One more arrested in KPSC exam question paper leak case

Shivling Patil, an accused in Karnataka Public Service Commission question paper leak case was arrested from Belagavi, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru said on Wednesday.

The exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was to take place on January 24 but ahead of it, the city police arrested six people with Rs 24 lakh in cash and the question papers. The police said the leaked question papers were allegedly sold to job aspirants. Based on the expose, the KPSC postponed the FDA examination.

08:20 (IST)17 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Cumulatively, 9,46,076 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,273 deaths and 9,27,924 discharges. Of the active cases, 125 are in Intensive Care Units.

Four out the six deaths reported Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban, while Mysuru accounted for the other two. Six of the 31 districts -- Bagalkote, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar and Yadgir -- reported nil infections and fatalities.

A total of 1.80 crore samples have been tested so far, with 41,930 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 16 Highlights

