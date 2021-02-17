Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 438 Covid19 cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 438 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the total caseload to just above 9.46 lakh and the toll to 12,273, the health department said.
As many as 344 people were discharged after being cured of the virus, as cumulative recoveries rose to 9.27 lakh, leaving 5,860 active cases.
Bengaluru Urban continued to account for most number of infections, with 306, followed by 19 in Dakshina Kannada, 12 in Mysuru, 11 each in Chitradurga and Udupi and 10 in Belagavi.
Shivling Patil, an accused in Karnataka Public Service Commission question paper leak case was arrested from Belagavi, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru said on Wednesday.
The exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was to take place on January 24 but ahead of it, the city police arrested six people with Rs 24 lakh in cash and the question papers. The police said the leaked question papers were allegedly sold to job aspirants. Based on the expose, the KPSC postponed the FDA examination.
