Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Update: State reports 529 fresh infections, four deaths

Health workers collect sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 529 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths, taking the total infections to 9,36,955 and fatalities to 12,204, the Karnataka health department said.

A department bulletin on Tuesday evening said 738 patients were discharged on Tuesday after recovery. The active cases stood at 6,633 including 147 patients in the ICU. The caseload includes 9,18,099 discharges.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 276 fresh infections and two fatalities. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,97,609 infections, 4,382 deaths, 3,88,962 discharges, including 452 on Tuesday, and 4,264 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 36 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 33 in Chikkaballapura, 26 in Mysuru, 19 in Dakshina Kannada, 16 in Uttara Kannada, 15 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Hassan, 13 in Belagavi, 11 each in Bengaluru Rural and Chitradurga.

Cases were also reported in Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Dharwad, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga, Udupi and Yadgir.