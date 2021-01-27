Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Update: State reports 529 fresh infections, four deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 529 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths, taking the total infections to 9,36,955 and fatalities to 12,204, the Karnataka health department said.
A department bulletin on Tuesday evening said 738 patients were discharged on Tuesday after recovery. The active cases stood at 6,633 including 147 patients in the ICU. The caseload includes 9,18,099 discharges.
Bengaluru urban district accounted for 276 fresh infections and two fatalities. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,97,609 infections, 4,382 deaths, 3,88,962 discharges, including 452 on Tuesday, and 4,264 active cases.
According to the bulletin, 36 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 33 in Chikkaballapura, 26 in Mysuru, 19 in Dakshina Kannada, 16 in Uttara Kannada, 15 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Hassan, 13 in Belagavi, 11 each in Bengaluru Rural and Chitradurga.
Cases were also reported in Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Dharwad, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga, Udupi and Yadgir.
The Karnataka government said that it has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than two lakh healthcare workers with Covid-19 vaccine.
"As of 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the health department has safely vaccinated 2,31,604 healthcare workers with Covid-19 vaccine. The first state in the country to vaccinate and protect more than 2 lakh healthcare Covid warriors," the Karnataka Health Department said.
The state had crossed the one-lakh vaccination mark on January 19. Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the state on January 16.
Convicted in the disproportionate assets case in 2017, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala will be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27, Wednesday.
According to N Raja Senthoor Pandian, Sasikala’s counsel, the expelled AIADMK leader will be released between 10 and 11 am.
Legal formalities have been completed. I have asked them [prison authorities] to produce the sentence completion certificate. They have processed it and tomorrow (Wednesday) they will produce it to the doctor confirming that she has been released from prison. The local police station will be informed as well. Once all the formalities are taken care of, the prison authorities will remove the protection they have provided to her. Karnataka Police will then decide whether or not to extend her protection,” Sasikala’s counsel said.
