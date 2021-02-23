Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 317 new cases, 5 deaths

A total of over 1,83,80,495 samples have been tested so far, out of which 45,868 were tested on Monday alone. Express Photo: Ashish Kale

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Monday reported 317 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,48,466 and the death toll to 12,299. According to the health department, 287 patients got discharged after recovery, and the total tally is 9,30,087. Out of 6,061 active cases, 5,933 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 128 are in ICU.

A total of over 1,83,80,495 samples have been tested so far, out of which 45,868 were tested on Monday alone, and 1,855 among them were rapid antigen tests, said department bulletin.

Out of the five deaths reported on Monday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were recorded, Bengaluru Urban reported 181 cases, Mysuru 29, Tumakuru 17, Udupi 14, Dakshina Kannada 10, and followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,03,943, followed by Mysuru 53,941 and Ballari 39,221. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,95,104, followed by Mysuru 52,753 and Ballari 38,594.