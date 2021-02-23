Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 317 new cases, 5 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Monday reported 317 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,48,466 and the death toll to 12,299. According to the health department, 287 patients got discharged after recovery, and the total tally is 9,30,087. Out of 6,061 active cases, 5,933 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 128 are in ICU.
A total of over 1,83,80,495 samples have been tested so far, out of which 45,868 were tested on Monday alone, and 1,855 among them were rapid antigen tests, said department bulletin.
Out of the five deaths reported on Monday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Tumakuru.
Among the districts where the new cases were recorded, Bengaluru Urban reported 181 cases, Mysuru 29, Tumakuru 17, Udupi 14, Dakshina Kannada 10, and followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,03,943, followed by Mysuru 53,941 and Ballari 39,221. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,95,104, followed by Mysuru 52,753 and Ballari 38,594.
A Covid-19 alert has been sounded in another apartment in Bengaluru after ten people were found positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Monday night.
"The 10 cases at the SJR Watermark Apartments, comprising nine blocks housing 1,500 people, were found between February 15 and 22, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said in a statement. "Based on the finding, six contiguous blocks of the apartment at Bellandur of Mahadevapura Zone have been declared as a containment zone by the BBMP", he added.
The remaining three blocks are located 200 metres away and have not yet reported any cases, BBMP said.
Prasad also said that nine mobile teams were deployed on Monday and 500 RT-PCR samples taken and results expected by today. "Sanitisation has been done and social-distancing measures are being imposed at these locations," he said.
Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli became a COVID hotspot after 103 people were found infected. 103 people out of 1,052 residents of the apartment tested positive after a recent party in the apartment.
On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus. Manjunath Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.
The Karnataka government has planned to deploy Marshalls in marriage halls to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed. “Marshalls will be deployed in marriage halls to ensure Covid guidelines are followed. People attending large gatherings are not following the guidelines. In Fact, people urged me to remove the face mask when I attended a function. Therefore, it is necessary to deploy a Marshall to ensure the Covid guidelines are followed. Not more than 500 people are allowed in a gathering and a face mask is compulsory for all. Catering service providers will also be instructed to get tested before they render service,” Health minister Sudhakar said after a video conference with all District Administrations.
“Meetings and gatherings are happening in violation of the Covid guidelines. We may have to enforce strict guidelines if cases are increased. We don’t want a situation like Maharashtra where lockdown has been reimposed in certain areas,” Sudhakar added.
