Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Less than 500 new Covid-19 cases in state after seven months

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Nearly after seven months, Karnataka on Monday reported less than 500 Covid19 positive cases in a day while reporting nine deaths.
According to the health and family welfare department of Karnataka, in the last 24 hours, the state has reported 435 Covid-19 positive cases. The last time the state reported less than 500 Covid-19 positive cases in a day was on June 27 last year.
Bengaluru urban reported 193 new Covid19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours, Mysuru reported 35 new cases and Tumakuru reported 26 positive cases and one death. Kodagu reported one death in the last 24 hours.
As on Monday, Karnataka state has 8,033 active patients and Bengaluru urban city alone has 5,273 active Covid-19 patients. As of Monday the state has 0.86 percent of active cases.
The state till date has reported 12,175 deaths due to the virus. The fatality rate is 1.30 percent as on Monday. Among the deaths reported on Monday, a 32-year-old woman from Bengaluru city who was admitted on 18 December last year due to breathlessness succumbed on Saturday.
Two days after he was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, a 43-year-old group D worker at a government hospital in Ballari district in north Karnataka died of a heart attack on Monday evening.
“Nagaraju, 43 yrs of Ballari district who is a permanent employee of the Health department passed away due to a massive heart attack today. He was vaccinated January 16 at around 1:00 PM and was normal till today morning (no uneventful events in 24 hours after vaccination). Today morning when he came to duty, he complained of chest pain at around 09:30 am and collapsed. He was treated immediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeevani hospital for higher treatment. He was admitted to Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital at 11:15 am. Highest level of treatment was provided, but he couldn’t be saved,” the Karnataka health department said in a statement on Monday evening.
“None of the other health care workers who took the vaccine from the same vial had any adverse events. The district-level AEFI Committee met and had detailed discussions. The conclusion is that the death was due to cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to acute antereo septal wall MI,” the statement added.
