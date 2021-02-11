Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 415 new cases, 3 deaths

A total of over 1,76,91,918 samples have been tested so far in the state. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 and three related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 9,43,627 and the death toll to 12,244, the Health department said.

The day also saw 322 patients getting discharged after recovery. According to a department bulletin, out of 5,875 active cases, 5,734 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 141 are in ICU. A total of over 1,76,91,918 samples have been tested so far, out of which 66,199 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,256 among them were rapid antigen tests.

As of February 10 evening, cumulatively 9,43,627 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,244 deaths and 9,25,489 discharges, the bulletin said.