Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 415 new cases, 3 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 and three related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 9,43,627 and the death toll to 12,244, the Health department said.
The day also saw 322 patients getting discharged after recovery. According to a department bulletin, out of 5,875 active cases, 5,734 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 141 are in ICU. A total of over 1,76,91,918 samples have been tested so far, out of which 66,199 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,256 among them were rapid antigen tests.
As of February 10 evening, cumulatively 9,43,627 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,244 deaths and 9,25,489 discharges, the bulletin said.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished an unauthorised layout in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.
"About five and half acres of BBMP land at Kogilu, Yelahanka meant for bio methane plant was unauthorisedly occupied and converted to a full fledge private layout. Joint commissioner SWM Sarfaraz Khan and other engineers visited the spot and demolished the unauthorised compound walls , drains and other structures, " said BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Thursday morning.
The Commissioner has also directed the local engineer to book FIR against the culprits.
The Karnataka government has lifted its year-long ban on special prayers, car festivals and mass gatherings in temples that was in force across the state on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Relaxing its hold on assembly and prayers at shrines, the government directed all temple authorities to hold “remedial rituals” for the ones they had to skip because of the lockdown rules last year..
Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department (Muzrai) issued an order, allowing all temples to hold religious fairs, festivals, car festivals and special poojas in a regular manner, starting Wednesday. However, the order advised temple authorities to exercise caution as they go about their normal routine.
In its order, the Muzrai department said temples should hold “remedial rituals” in line with their respective traditions, as atonement for missing out on various car festivals, poojas and other rituals for a year, before resuming regular rituals.
