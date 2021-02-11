scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 415 new cases, 3 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of February 10 evening, cumulatively 9,43,627 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: February 11, 2021 9:19:51 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testA total of over 1,76,91,918 samples have been tested so far in the state. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 and three related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 9,43,627 and the death toll to 12,244, the Health department said.

The day also saw 322 patients getting discharged after recovery. According to a department bulletin, out of 5,875 active cases, 5,734 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 141 are in ICU. A total of over 1,76,91,918 samples have been tested so far, out of which 66,199 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,256 among them were rapid antigen tests.

As of February 10 evening, cumulatively 9,43,627 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,244 deaths and 9,25,489 discharges, the bulletin said.

Click here for more
Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

09:19 (IST)11 Feb 2021
BBMP demolishes an unauthorised layout in Yelahanka

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished an unauthorised layout in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. 

"About  five and half acres of BBMP land at Kogilu, Yelahanka meant for bio methane plant was unauthorisedly occupied and converted to a full fledge private layout. Joint commissioner SWM Sarfaraz Khan and other engineers visited the spot and demolished the unauthorised compound walls , drains and other structures, " said BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Thursday morning. 

The Commissioner has also directed the local engineer to book FIR against the culprits.

08:35 (IST)11 Feb 2021
Karnataka govt lifts hold on prayers, festivals, directs ‘remedial rituals’ in temples

The Karnataka government has lifted its year-long ban on special prayers, car festivals and mass gatherings in temples that was in force across the state on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Relaxing its hold on assembly and prayers at shrines, the government directed all temple authorities to hold “remedial rituals” for the ones they had to skip because of the lockdown rules last year.. 

Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department (Muzrai) issued an order, allowing all temples to hold religious fairs, festivals, car festivals and special poojas in a regular manner, starting Wednesday. However, the order advised temple authorities to exercise caution as they go about their normal routine.

In its order, the Muzrai department said temples should hold “remedial rituals” in line with their respective traditions, as atonement for missing out on various car festivals, poojas and other rituals for a year, before resuming regular rituals.

Read more

08:17 (IST)11 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Meanwhile, all the three deaths reported were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 208, Mysuru 45, Tumakuru and Belagavi 17, Dakshina Kannada 16, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,01,095, followed by Mysuru 53,684 and Ballari 39,184 .

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,92,857, followed by Mysuru 52,438 and Ballari 38,551.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 10 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X