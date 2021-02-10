scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid vaccine drive phase II starts, BBMP Administrator, Commissioner flag off by getting vaccinated

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said that the second phase of vaccination is for all the frontline workers.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: February 10, 2021 8:55:33 am
Gaurav Gupta, BBMP CommissionerBBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad receives COVID-19 vaccine in Phase II on Monday.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The second phase of vaccination drive for frontline workers under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits was flagged off by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad as they got vaccinated at the Raj Kumar Glass House at BBMP head office premises, on Tuesday. Special commissioners Rajendra Cholan, J Manjunath, Randeep, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra and others were present.

The Administrator said that the second phase of vaccination is for all the frontline workers. He said it is essential that everyone get the vaccine to fight Covid-19. “Awareness must be raised among people regarding the vaccine. In order to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, he, along with the commissioner, and special commissioners is getting the vaccine”, he informed.

There are several doubts regarding Covid-19 vaccination among the people, and in this regard, flex boards have been installed at many places to raise awareness. He assured that there are no side effects from the vaccine. “Information on what to do/ what not to do when vaccinated will be given to people”, he added.

“Misconceptions regarding the vaccination must be cleared, and people must be vaccinated”, said the Administrator. Without paying heed to the rumours, the Palike staff must get vaccinated and contribute towards making Covid-free.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:55 (IST)10 Feb 2021
Two Kerala men held for drug peddling in Bengaluru

Sleuths from Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two men from Kerala living in the city for peddling drugs and recovered 2kg ganja and 1.3 litres of hashish oil, all worth Rs 12 lakh, from them.

"Anagesh and Md Farris from Kerala are arrested on Tuesday. They were sourcing the drugs and selling them in the city," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime). 

The case has been registered under relevant sections in Mahadevapura police station in East Bengaluru.

08:34 (IST)10 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Air India The services had been put on hold after COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai emerged as a hotspot.

Speaking at a video conference regarding identifying illegal religious buildings, the Commissioner said that Covid-19 can be controlled when the city has 70% antibody development. "Covid cases have reduced from 6,000 to 73. Antibody development process will speed up with Covid-19 vaccine", he said. "Hence, all the senior, junior officers and pourakarmikas must take the vaccine, raise awareness about the vaccine and encourage others too", he added.

Meanwhile, Air India has decided to resume its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from February 16, months after it was suspended amid the pandemic outbreak. According to AI officials, the AI airbus will fly three days a week -- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

AI had commenced the flight services between the two cities from January 20, 2020 for four days a week. However, two months later, it was put on hold after COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai emerged as a hotspot. After almost a year, the airlines decided to resume its February 16.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 8, 9 Highlights

