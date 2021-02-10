Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid vaccine drive phase II starts, BBMP Administrator, Commissioner flag off by getting vaccinated

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The second phase of vaccination drive for frontline workers under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits was flagged off by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad as they got vaccinated at the Raj Kumar Glass House at BBMP head office premises, on Tuesday. Special commissioners Rajendra Cholan, J Manjunath, Randeep, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra and others were present.
The Administrator said that the second phase of vaccination is for all the frontline workers. He said it is essential that everyone get the vaccine to fight Covid-19. “Awareness must be raised among people regarding the vaccine. In order to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, he, along with the commissioner, and special commissioners is getting the vaccine”, he informed.
There are several doubts regarding Covid-19 vaccination among the people, and in this regard, flex boards have been installed at many places to raise awareness. He assured that there are no side effects from the vaccine. “Information on what to do/ what not to do when vaccinated will be given to people”, he added.
“Misconceptions regarding the vaccination must be cleared, and people must be vaccinated”, said the Administrator. Without paying heed to the rumours, the Palike staff must get vaccinated and contribute towards making Covid-free.
Sleuths from Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two men from Kerala living in the city for peddling drugs and recovered 2kg ganja and 1.3 litres of hashish oil, all worth Rs 12 lakh, from them.
"Anagesh and Md Farris from Kerala are arrested on Tuesday. They were sourcing the drugs and selling them in the city," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime).
The case has been registered under relevant sections in Mahadevapura police station in East Bengaluru.
