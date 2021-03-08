Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 622 cases, three more fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka recorded 622 fresh coronavirus infections and three related deaths, taking the total caseload and toll to 9.55 lakh and 12,362 respectively, on Sunday. According to the health bulletin, so far 9,35,772 people have been discharged cumulatively including 351 yesterday. There were 6,862 active cases in the state which includes 115 in the ICU, the health department said.
Maximum cases of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 389 infections whereas all the three fatalities were from the city. Cumulatively, the city has reported 4.08 lakh infections, 4,499 deaths, 3,98,540 discharges, including 175 on Sunday, and 4,985 active cases.
According to the health bulletin, 34 cases were reported in Kalaburagi, 30 in Udupi, 25 in Tumakuru, 24 in Bidar, 16 each in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, 13 in Belagavi, 12 in Bengaluru Rural and 11 in Mysuru.
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will present his eighth State Budget at noon on Monday.
The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already indicated that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget.
"Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka. This time emphasis would be on women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation,' the CM had said.
Yediyurappa in the budget on March 5, 2020 had presented an outlay of Rs 2,37,893 crore. This was just before outbreak of pandemic in India.
Karnataka recorded 622 fresh coronavirus infections and three related deaths, taking the total caseload and toll to 9.55 lakh and 12,362, respectively on Sunday. According to the health bulletin, so far, 9,35,772 people have been discharged cumulatively including 351 yesterday. There were 6,862 active cases in the state which includes 115 in the ICU, the health department said.
Maximum cases of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 389 infections whereas all the three fatalities were from the city. Cumulatively, the city has reported 4.08 lakh infections, 4,499 deaths, 3,98,540 discharges, including 175 on Sunday, and 4,985 active cases.
According to the health bulletin, 34 cases were reported in Kalaburagi, 30 in Udupi, 25 in Tumakuru, 24 in Bidar, 16 each in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, 13 in Belagavi, 12 in Bengaluru Rural and 11 in Mysuru. Cases were also reported in Ballari, Chamaranagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura. No fresh cases or deaths were reported in Bagalkote, Ramanagara and Kopal.
As many as 75,960 tests were done on Sunday including 72,086 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.93 crore, the department added.
On Sunday, 428 people were vaccinated. There were no instances of AEFIs, the department said.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Karnataka budget, COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.