Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 349 news COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities

On Monday, 3,809 people were vaccinated including the first dose to 1,950 from the general public. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 349 fresh coronavirus cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 9,51,600 and 12,336 respectively, the health department said. According to a health bulletin, so far, 9,33,421 people have been discharged cumulatively, including 324 Monday.

There were 5,824 active cases in the state which includes 118 in the ICU, the department added.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 210 cases and four deaths yesterday. Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,05,847 infections, 4,483 deaths, 3,97,271 discharges, including 110 on Monday, and 4,092 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 28 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 14 each in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, 12 in Vijayapura and 11 in Dharwad.