Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 349 news COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 349 fresh coronavirus cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 9,51,600 and 12,336 respectively, the health department said. According to a health bulletin, so far, 9,33,421 people have been discharged cumulatively, including 324 Monday.
There were 5,824 active cases in the state which includes 118 in the ICU, the department added.
Bengaluru urban district accounted for 210 cases and four deaths yesterday. Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,05,847 infections, 4,483 deaths, 3,97,271 discharges, including 110 on Monday, and 4,092 active cases.
According to the bulletin, 28 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 14 each in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, 12 in Vijayapura and 11 in Dharwad.
Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has imposed prohibitory orders in a 2-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha from March 4 to 31 .
The prohibitory orders have been imposed to provide security cover for the sessions in both the houses, and the possibility of protests and rallies to disturb law and order, the police said.
The month-long budget session of the Karnataka state legislature will begin on March 4 and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his 8th budget on March 8 in the legislative assembly.
According to the bulletin, 28 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 14 each in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, 12 in Vijayapura and 11 in Dharwad. Cases were also reported in Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.
Besides Bengaluru, one fatality was reported in Mysuru. Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur and Ramanagara recorded nil infections and zero fatalities, while one infection and zero fatality was reported in Belagavi, Hassan and Yadgir.
There were as many as 60,127 tests done on Monday including 58,206 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.88 crore, the department added.
On Monday, 3,809 people were vaccinated including the first dose to 1,950 from the general public.There were no instance of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), the department said.
A 97-year-old man received the COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru as the drive for vaccinating the general public started in Karnataka on Monday.
“Ramaswami Parthasarathy, 97-year-old, was the first to get vaccinated,” Manipal Hospitals in the city said in a statement.
The hospital also appealed to the senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities to register themselves for inoculation.
“We at Manipal Hospitals have started the vaccination drive today. The registrations for the vaccination can be competed online through the CoWIN app, and people in the age group of 60 plus can directly walk-in for the vaccination,” it said in the statement.
The hospital was cooperating with the government and abiding by the standard procedures and protocols for the vaccination drive, it added.
