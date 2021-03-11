scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 760 new cases, 6 deaths and one Karnataka South Africa strain

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to a department bulletin, out of 7,456 active cases, 7,341 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 11, 2021 8:17:29 am
COVID-19 testA total of over 1,94,98,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 70,133 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,803 among them were rapid antigen tests. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Wednesday reported 760 new cases of COVID-19 and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,56,801 and the death toll to 12,379. According to the health department, the day also saw 331 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative tally to 9,36,947.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 488 fresh cases. According to a department bulletin, out of 7,456 active cases, 7,341 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU.

Five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban and one from Dakshina Kannada. Kalaburagi logged 37 fresh cases today, Tuamkuru 36, Udupi 33, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,09,163, followed by Mysuru 54,287 and Ballari 39,349. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,99,124, followed by Mysuru 53,098 and Ballari 38,671.

Click here for more

A total of over 1,94,98,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 70,133 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,803 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:17 (IST)11 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Karnataka health department confirmed the first case of the South African COVID-19 strain found in Karnataka. However, the department has not shared any further details on this to the media despite asking repeatedly.

In the state so far, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the UK strain, according to the health department bulletin. 64 UK returnees and their 26 primary contacts have tested positive during RT-PCR tests (for existing variant of COVID).

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 10 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd