Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 760 new cases, 6 deaths and one Karnataka South Africa strain

A total of over 1,94,98,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 70,133 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,803 among them were rapid antigen tests. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Wednesday reported 760 new cases of COVID-19 and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,56,801 and the death toll to 12,379. According to the health department, the day also saw 331 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative tally to 9,36,947.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 488 fresh cases. According to a department bulletin, out of 7,456 active cases, 7,341 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU.

Five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban and one from Dakshina Kannada. Kalaburagi logged 37 fresh cases today, Tuamkuru 36, Udupi 33, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,09,163, followed by Mysuru 54,287 and Ballari 39,349. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,99,124, followed by Mysuru 53,098 and Ballari 38,671.

A total of over 1,94,98,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 70,133 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,803 among them were rapid antigen tests.