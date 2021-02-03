Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State records 395 fresh cases, 3 deaths

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka recorded 395 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,40,170. The state recorded three deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,223. All three of the deaths were recorded in Bengaluru Urban, with two of the patients having succumbed due to comorbidities.

The state discharged 412 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 9,22,004.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 5924. Among these, 148 patients have been admitted in the ICU.

The COVID positivity rate on Tuesday was 0.65 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 0.75 per cent.