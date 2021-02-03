Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State records 395 fresh cases, 3 deaths

Around 23 per cent of people were covered during the state's COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, putting the total coverage at 51 per cent. So far, nine AEFI cases have been recorded.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has sought details of the cases withdrawn by the state government on the request of ministers and elected representatives. It has also asked whether public prosecutors were alerted to its order of December 1, 2020, saying prosecutors must not blindly implement August 31, 2020, state government order to withdraw 62 cases.
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Karnataka recorded 395 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,40,170.
Among the districts, 11 cases were recorded in Ballari, nine in Belagavi, seven each in Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Davanagere and Uttara Kannada, 199 in Bengaluru Urban, 14 in Chikkaballapura, one each in Chikkamagaluru and Haveri, five in Chitradurga, 23 in Dakshina Kannada, eight each in Dharwada and Udupi, two each in Gadag, Koppala and Raichuru, 10 each in Hassana and Kodagu, three each in Kalaburagi, Kolara, Mandya and Shivamogga, 28 in Mysuru, 18 in Tumakuru and four in Vijayapura.
Karnataka recorded 395 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,40,170. The state recorded three deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,223. All three of the deaths were recorded in Bengaluru Urban, with two of the patients having succumbed due to comorbidities.
The state discharged 412 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 9,22,004.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 5924. Among these, 148 patients have been admitted in the ICU.
Of the 148 patients in the ICU, two patients each have been admitted in Belagavi, Bidar, Gadag, Kolara and Vijayapura, one each in Bagalakote, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Mandya, three each in Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere and Shivamogga, 74 in Bengaluru Urban, six each in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, five each in Dharwada, Mysuru and Tumakuru, seven in Hassana, 13 in Kalaburagi and four in Uttara Kannada.
Around 23 per cent of people were covered during the state's COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, putting the total coverage at 51 per cent. So far, nine AEFI cases have been recorded.
