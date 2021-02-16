scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 368 new Covid cases, two fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The second dose of the coronavirus vaccination drive for frontline and healthcare workers started on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 16, 2021 8:45:50 am
Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday clocked 368 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 9,45,638 and 12,267 respectively, the health department said.

The second dose of the coronavirus vaccination drive for frontline and healthcare workers started on Monday, it said.

According to a department bulletin, a total of 9,26,664 people were discharged so far, including 430 on Monday. There were 5,772 active cases in the state which includes 128 in the ICU, the department added.

Bengaluru urban district reported 258 infections whereas both the fatalities of the day were reported in the city. Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,02,212 infections, 4,430 deaths, 3,93,883 discharges, including 227 on Monday, and 3,898 active cases.

Live Blog

08:45 (IST)16 Feb 2021
Karnataka reports 368 new covid cases, two fatalities

08:44 (IST)16 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Nagarathna, a ward attendant, becomes the first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine jab at Bangalore medical college, Bengaluru in presence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Express photo)

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

