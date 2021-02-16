Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 368 new Covid cases, two fatalities

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday clocked 368 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 9,45,638 and 12,267 respectively, the health department said.

The second dose of the coronavirus vaccination drive for frontline and healthcare workers started on Monday, it said.

According to a department bulletin, a total of 9,26,664 people were discharged so far, including 430 on Monday. There were 5,772 active cases in the state which includes 128 in the ICU, the department added.

Bengaluru urban district reported 258 infections whereas both the fatalities of the day were reported in the city. Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,02,212 infections, 4,430 deaths, 3,93,883 discharges, including 227 on Monday, and 3,898 active cases.