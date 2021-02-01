scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Breaking News
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 522 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths reported in state

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively 9,39,387 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and this includes 12,217 deaths and 9,21,122 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: February 1, 2021 9:22:53 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus Test, Door to door testingA volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 522 fresh Covid-19 cases and four related deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 9,39,387 and 12,217 respectively on Sunday, the health department said. The day also saw 465 patients being discharged after recovery, leaving 6,029 active cases.

Cumulatively 9,39,387 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and this includes 12,217 deaths and 9,21,122 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Of the active cases, as many as 145 patients are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said

Of the four fresh deaths reported Sunday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Dharwad.

Click here for more
Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:22 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was ‘a Kannadiga’, claims Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol

Two Deputy Chief Ministers of Karnataka on Sunday lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border issue, with one claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was ‘a Kannadiga’.

“Thackeray does not know history. Shivaji’s forefather Belliyappa was from Soratur in Gadag district in Karnataka. When there was drought in Gadag, Belliyappa left for Maharashtra. Shivaji was the fourth generation of the family. Thackeray should remember that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whom the Shiv Sena perceives as its icon and named its party after him, was a Kannadiga,” Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol told reporters here.

He said this in response to Thackeray raising the border issue repeatedly.

Thackeray had been raising the issue of merger of Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani which has a strong presence of Marathi speaking people, with his state.

Read more

08:37 (IST)01 Feb 2021
60 lakh children in state to get polio vaccine: Health Minister

"More than 60 lakh children in 0-5 years age group will get polio vaccine in the state. To augment staff for this Covid-19 vaccination has been temporarily stopped for four days", said Health and Medical Education Dr.K.Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that even if the kids have got polio drops multiple times before, they should get vaccinated again until 5 years of age. "Mobile units have been set up. There has been no case of polio in India since last 11 years. But our neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are still not polio-free. So as a preventive measure India is still conducting a polio vaccination drive", he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Dr.K.Sudhakar took part in the polio vaccination launch event by CM B S Yediyurappa at his home office Krishna.

08:30 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 242 of the fresh cases reported on Sunday. It was followed by Mysuru 53, Dakshina Kannada 33, Tumakuru 23, Kalaburagi 18, 17 each in Chikkaballapura and Uttara Kannada, 14 in Chitradurga and 13 in Hassan.

Twenty nine out of the 31 districts reported nil fatalities.

A total of over 1.70 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 75,451 were done on Sunday.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 29 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd