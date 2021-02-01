Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 522 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths reported in state

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 522 fresh Covid-19 cases and four related deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 9,39,387 and 12,217 respectively on Sunday, the health department said. The day also saw 465 patients being discharged after recovery, leaving 6,029 active cases.
Cumulatively 9,39,387 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and this includes 12,217 deaths and 9,21,122 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Of the active cases, as many as 145 patients are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said
Of the four fresh deaths reported Sunday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Dharwad.
Two Deputy Chief Ministers of Karnataka on Sunday lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border issue, with one claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was ‘a Kannadiga’.
“Thackeray does not know history. Shivaji’s forefather Belliyappa was from Soratur in Gadag district in Karnataka. When there was drought in Gadag, Belliyappa left for Maharashtra. Shivaji was the fourth generation of the family. Thackeray should remember that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whom the Shiv Sena perceives as its icon and named its party after him, was a Kannadiga,” Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol told reporters here.
He said this in response to Thackeray raising the border issue repeatedly.
Thackeray had been raising the issue of merger of Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani which has a strong presence of Marathi speaking people, with his state.
"More than 60 lakh children in 0-5 years age group will get polio vaccine in the state. To augment staff for this Covid-19 vaccination has been temporarily stopped for four days", said Health and Medical Education Dr.K.Sudhakar.
Speaking to the media, the minister said that even if the kids have got polio drops multiple times before, they should get vaccinated again until 5 years of age. "Mobile units have been set up. There has been no case of polio in India since last 11 years. But our neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are still not polio-free. So as a preventive measure India is still conducting a polio vaccination drive", he said.
Earlier on Sunday, Dr.K.Sudhakar took part in the polio vaccination launch event by CM B S Yediyurappa at his home office Krishna.
