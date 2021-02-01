Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 522 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths reported in state

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 522 fresh Covid-19 cases and four related deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 9,39,387 and 12,217 respectively on Sunday, the health department said. The day also saw 465 patients being discharged after recovery, leaving 6,029 active cases.

Of the active cases, as many as 145 patients are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said

Of the four fresh deaths reported Sunday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Dharwad.