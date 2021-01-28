Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: 44% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in state

The government has said the health warriors would be given priority followed by persons with co-morbidity. (Bloomberg)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: An estimated 44 percent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Wednesday were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, data showed.

With this, the total number of vaccinated in the state so far is 2,66,155, said the data released by the office of the state Health Minister. Out of the 79,022 targeted beneficiaries, 34,551 got the shot till 8.30 pm in 923 sessions.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 till 8.30 pm Wednesday stands at 2,66,155. It is against the targeted 5,00,407 beneficiaries with a cumulative coverage of 53 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported on Saturday, the Health Department said. The government has said the health warriors would be given priority followed by persons with co-morbidity.