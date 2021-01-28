scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live updates: 44% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in state

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 till 8.30 pm Wednesday stands at 2,66,155.

Updated: January 28, 2021 9:13:32 am
COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavirus vaccineThe government has said the health warriors would be given priority followed by persons with co-morbidity. (Bloomberg)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: An estimated 44 percent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Wednesday were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, data showed.

With this, the total number of vaccinated in the state so far is 2,66,155, said the data released by the office of the state Health Minister. Out of the 79,022 targeted beneficiaries, 34,551 got the shot till 8.30 pm in 923 sessions.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 till 8.30 pm Wednesday stands at 2,66,155. It is against the targeted 5,00,407 beneficiaries with a cumulative coverage of 53 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported on Saturday, the Health Department said. The government has said the health warriors would be given priority followed by persons with co-morbidity.

09:13 (IST)28 Jan 2021
CCB arrests two drug peddlers including Nigerian national

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Thursday morning arrested two drug peddlers including a Nigerian national in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru. 

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, cops have seized 500 gms of MDMA drugs worth about Rs 25 lakhs.

Police have also seized three mobile phones,one weighing machine and one Honda bike.

08:35 (IST)28 Jan 2021
44% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka

An estimated 44 percent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Wednesday were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, data showed. With this, the total number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 2,66,155, said the data released by the office of the state Health Minister.

Out of the 79,022 targeted beneficiaries, 34,551 got the shot till 8.30 pm in 923 sessions. 

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 till 8.30 pm today stands at 2,66,155. It is against the targeted 5,00,407 beneficiaries with a cumulative coverage of 53 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported on Saturday, the Health Department said. The government has said the health warriors would be given priority followed by persons with co-morbidity.

08:12 (IST)28 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

A sub-registrar from Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka has filed a complaint against Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s personal secretary for allegedly demanding a bribe.

READ | Karnataka: Sub-registrar accuses minister R Ashok’s PA of demanding bribe

In his complaint, sub-registrar H S Chaluvaraju said Gangadhar, an employee in Vidhana Soudha Secretariat’s office and deputed as a personal secretary for Ashoka allegedly demanded money from him during the minister’s visit to Sringeri on Sunday.

Sringeri town police registered a non-cognizable complaint on Monday and said they will seek the government’s permission to register an FIR. Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra confirmed receiving the complaint.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 27 Highlights

