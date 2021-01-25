Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 573 new Covid cases, four fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported as many as 573 fresh coronavirus cases and four more deaths which took the total infections and fatalities to 9.36 lakh and 12,197 respectively.
The cases include 9,16,325 discharges including 401 on Sunday and 7,510 active cases including 155 patients in the ICU.
Most of the cases and deaths occurred in Bengaluru urban district alone with 306 fresh infections and two fatalities. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,97,133 infections, 4,378 deaths, 3,87,763 discharges, including 163 on Sunday, and 4991 active cases.
According to the health bulletin, 42 infections were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 31 in Tumakuru, 27 in Mysuru, 19 in Chikkaballapura, 18 in Belagavi, 17 in Udupi, 16 in Kalaburagi, 15 in Hassan and 10 in Davangere. Cases were also reported in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.
Besides Bengaluru, fatalities were reported in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru where one death each have taken place. Four districts in Karnataka reported zero infections and fatalities, which are Bagalkote, Koppal, Ramanagara and Yadgir whereas Kolar and Raichur reported one infections and zero fatalities.
