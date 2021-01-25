scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 573 new Covid cases, four fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Most of the cases and deaths occurred in Bengaluru urban district alone with 306 fresh infections and two fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 25, 2021 8:27:36 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testThe cases include 9,16,325 discharges including 401 on Sunday and 7,510 active cases including 155 patients in the ICU. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:27 (IST)25 Jan 2021
Karnataka reports 573 new Covid cases, four fatalities

Karnataka on Sunday reported as many as 573 fresh coronavirus cases and four more deaths which took the total infections and fatalities to 9.36 lakh and 12,197 respectively.

The cases include 9,16,325 discharges including 401 on Sunday and 7,510 active cases including 155 patients in the ICU.

Most of the cases and deaths occurred in Bengaluru urban district alone with 306 fresh infections and two fatalities. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,97,133 infections, 4,378 deaths, 3,87,763 discharges, including 163 on Sunday, and 4991 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, 42 infections were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 31 in Tumakuru, 27 in Mysuru, 19 in Chikkaballapura, 18 in Belagavi, 17 in Udupi, 16 in Kalaburagi, 15 in Hassan and 10 in Davangere. Cases were also reported in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.

Besides Bengaluru, fatalities were reported in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru where one death each have taken place. Four districts in Karnataka reported zero infections and fatalities, which are Bagalkote, Koppal, Ramanagara and Yadgir whereas Kolar and Raichur reported one infections and zero fatalities.

08:22 (IST)25 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Besides Bengaluru, fatalities were reported in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru where one death each have taken place. Four districts in Karnataka reported zero infections and fatalities, which are Bagalkote, Koppal, Ramanagara and Yadgir whereas Kolar and Raichur reported one infections and zero fatalities. Regarding the vaccination programme, the health department said that against the targeted number of 6,504 frontline workers, 2,015 could get vaccinated, which was 31 per cent.

However, there were no incidents of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) on Sunday. There were as many as 81,114 tests done on Sunday including 76,101 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.66 crore, the department added.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 22 Highlights

