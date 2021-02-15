Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports 414 Covid-19 infections, 2 fatalities

A total of 1.70 crore samples have been tested so far, with 60,876 on Sunday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 414 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of infections and toll to just over 9.45 lakh and 12,265 respectively, the health department said.

As many as 486 people were discharged after being cured of the virus, as the cumulative recoveries rose to 9,27,150, leaving 5,836 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 241 of the fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada came next with 24 and Mysuru 21, while the remaining was scattered over the state.