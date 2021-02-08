Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State records 487 fresh cases, tally over 9.42 lakh

Volunteers from Mercy Angel perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, at Khuddus Saab burial ground in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka recorded 487 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,42,518. The state recorded three deaths, two in Bengaluru Urban and one in Mysuru on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,236. One of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 493 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,24,304.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 5959. Among these, 141 patients have been admitted in ICUs across the state.

The COVID positivity rate on Sunday was 0.65 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 0.61 per cent.