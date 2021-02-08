Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State records 487 fresh cases, tally over 9.42 lakh

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka recorded 487 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,42,518. The state recorded three deaths, two in Bengaluru Urban and one in Mysuru on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,236. One of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 493 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,24,304.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 5959. Among these, 141 patients have been admitted in ICUs across the state.
The COVID positivity rate on Sunday was 0.65 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 0.61 per cent.
Politics around the Lingayat community has once again taken centre stage in Karnataka, with a section of BJP MLAs and seers in the community demanding inclusion of a large Lingayat sub-sect in an OBC quota category that provides 15% reservation in government jobs and education in the state.
Veerashaiva Lingayats have been provided 5% reservation under a special category called 3B. A sub-sect called the Panchamasali Lingayats — basically agriculturists who account for nearly 70% of Lingayats — have now risen in protest seeking reservations under the category 2A, which currently provides 15% reservations to backward castes. The demand has been raised by BJP MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal and two prominent seers, Jaya Basava Mruthyunjaya Swami and Vachananda Swami. A protest march and rallies in parts in north and central Karnataka since January 14 have put pressure on Yediyurappa to take a decision.
The main stand of the Panchamasali Lingayats is that the community has been denied benefits, and that large sections dependent on agriculture are socially, economically, and educationally backward.
Among the districts, one case each was recorded in Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Raichuru, Ramanagara and Yadagiri, seven each in Belagavi, Kodagu and Vijayapura, five in Bengaluru Rural, 250 in Bengaluru Urban, 18 in Bidar, six each in Chikkaballapura and Davanagere, three each in Chikkamagaluru, Kolara and Uttara Kannada, 16 in Chitradurga, 30 in Dakshina Kannada, nine in Dharwada, 11 in Hassana, 20 in Kalaburagi, four each in Mandya and Shivamogga, 38 in Mysuru, 23 in Tumakuru and 12 in Udupi.
Around 11 per cent of people were covered during the state's COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, putting the total coverage at 48 per cent. So far, 10 AEFI cases have been recorded.
