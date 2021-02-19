scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru live blog: State reports 406 COVID-19 infections, six fatalities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 4,03,027 infections, 4,441 deaths, 3,94,472 discharges, including 121 on Thursday, and 4,113 active cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 19, 2021 8:18:04 am
COVID-19 test, coronavirus testAs many as 59,635 tests were done on Thursday, taking the total tests so far to 1.81 crore, the department said. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 406 fresh coronavirus infections and six deaths, taking the total cases and fatalities to 9,46,860 and 12,282 respectively, the health department said.

According to the health bulletin, so far, 9,28,767 people had been discharged cumulatively with 306 discharges on Thursday. There were 5,792 active cases and 125 of them were in the intensive care units of various hospitals, it said.

More than half of the cases and fatalities of the day was contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 256 fresh infections and four deaths.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:18 (IST)19 Feb 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 4,03,027 infections, 4,441 deaths, 3,94,472 discharges, including 121 on Thursday, and 4,113 active cases. Besides Bengaluru which reported four deaths, Dharwad and Tumakuru districts accounted for one each. There were zero infections and fatalities in Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Kodagu whereas, one infection and zero fatality was reported in Chamarajanagar and Koppal.

As many as 59,635 tests were done on Thursday, taking the total tests so far to 1.81 crore, the department added.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 18 Highlights

