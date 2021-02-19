Karnataka Bengaluru live blog: State reports 406 COVID-19 infections, six fatalities

As many as 59,635 tests were done on Thursday, taking the total tests so far to 1.81 crore, the department said. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 406 fresh coronavirus infections and six deaths, taking the total cases and fatalities to 9,46,860 and 12,282 respectively, the health department said.

According to the health bulletin, so far, 9,28,767 people had been discharged cumulatively with 306 discharges on Thursday. There were 5,792 active cases and 125 of them were in the intensive care units of various hospitals, it said.

More than half of the cases and fatalities of the day was contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 256 fresh infections and four deaths.