Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Tiger which killed two people in Kodagu district captured

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka Forest Department on Sunday captured a tiger that had killed two people in the Kodagu district. According to officials, the tiger captured in Manchalli village was found with injuries and aged approximately seven to nine years.

After being captured, the tiger was later shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

On Sunday, Chenni (60), an estate labourer, was killed by the tiger when she headed out of the house at around 7 am at T Shettigeri village in South Kodagu. 14-year-old Aiyappa was killed in the tiger attack on Saturday at Kumturu village, just 10 km away from T Shettigeri village in the district, according to officials.