Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Tiger which killed two people in Kodagu district captured

Monday, February 22, 2021
Tiger which killed two people in Kodagu district captured

After being captured, the tiger was later shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

Updated: February 22, 2021 9:02:22 am
TigerAccording to officials, the tiger captured in Manchalli village was found with injuries and aged approximately seven to nine years. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka Forest Department on Sunday captured a tiger that had killed two people in the Kodagu district. According to officials, the tiger captured in Manchalli village was found with injuries and aged approximately seven to nine years.

After being captured, the tiger was later shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

On Sunday, Chenni (60), an estate labourer, was killed by the tiger when she headed out of the house at around 7 am at T Shettigeri village in South Kodagu. 14-year-old Aiyappa was killed in the tiger attack on Saturday at Kumturu village, just 10 km away from T Shettigeri village in the district, according to officials.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:02 (IST)22 Feb 2021
Two Nigerians arrested for drug peddling, 20 g cocaine seized

Bengaluru Central Crime branch (CCB) police arrested two Nigerian drug peddlers and seized 12 gms MDMA and 20gms cocaine in RT Nagar on Sunday night. 

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), a case has been registered under NDPS and Foreigners Act.

08:38 (IST)22 Feb 2021
First Kerala, now Maharashtra: Negative test report needed to enter Karnataka

With Maharashtra seeing a noticeable uptick in Covid-19 cases, neighbouring Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving from the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

The Health Department order, citing the near-doubling of Covid-19 cases from around 350 per day to 645 per day within a week in Maharashtra, said it was likely that the second wave of the pandemic had started there.

The order comes close on the heels of a similar restriction being put on arrivals from Kerala, which, too, has been consistently seeing a significant number of daily cases. The Kerala restriction came after several nursing students from the state, residing at a Bengaluru hostel, tested positive for the virus after returning to Karnataka.

08:24 (IST)22 Feb 2021
Tiger which killed two people in Kodagu district captured

The Karnataka Forest Department on Sunday captured a tiger that had killed two people in the Kodagu district. According to officials, the tiger captured in Manchalli village was found with injuries and aged approximately seven to nine years.

After being captured, the tiger was later shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

On Sunday, Chenni (60), an estate labourer, was killed by the tiger when she headed out of the house at around 7 am at T Shettigeri village in South Kodagu. 14-year-old Aiyappa was killed in the tiger attack on Saturday at Kumturu village, just 10 km away from T Shettigeri village in the district, according to officials.

08:13 (IST)22 Feb 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. 

Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19 Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

With Maharashtra seeing a noticeable uptick in Covid-19 cases, neighbouring Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving from the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

The Health Department order, citing the near-doubling of Covid-19 cases from around 350 per day to 645 per day within a week in Maharashtra, said it was likely that the second wave of the pandemic had started there.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

