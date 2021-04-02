Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 4234 fresh cases, 18 deaths as cases continue to rise

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4,234 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with Bengaluru Urban again topping the tally with 2,906 cases. The number of recoveries statewide stood at 1,599, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 719.
A total of 1,15,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while the daily test positivity rate across the state was at 3.65 per cent. The toll rose to 12,585 as 18 more people succumbed to the infection. The state’s cumulative tally went past the 1-million mark, with 10,01,238 people contracting the infection since March 8 last year.
Other districts that reported bulk cases on Thursday were Bidar (218), Kalaburagi (144), Mysuru (109) and Tumkur (102). A total of 39,465 people, across age groups, were inoculated on the day.
A day after Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa submitted a formal complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Governor Vajubhai Vala for “interfering” in the affairs of his Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) department, some ministers termed the former’s actions “inappropriate.”
“If he (Eshwarappa) had any objection, they had to be discussed with the CM first. Instead of meeting the Governor, who merely works on the advice of the Council of Ministers, he should have tried to resolve the matter internally. Taking it to the Governor is not appropriate,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Bengaluru.
Earlier on Wednesday, Eshwarappa had accused the CM of making allocations worth Rs 774 crore from the RDPR department bypassing him. When asked about this, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said he found “nothing wrong” in the CM exercising his powers to reallocate funds.
