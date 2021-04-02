scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 4234 fresh cases, 18 deaths as cases continue to rise

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The state’s cumulative tally went past the 1-million mark, with 10,01,238 people contracting the infection since March 8 last year.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 2, 2021 8:29:59 am
A total of 1,15,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4,234 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with Bengaluru Urban again topping the tally with 2,906 cases. The number of recoveries statewide stood at 1,599, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 719.

A total of 1,15,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while the daily test positivity rate across the state was at 3.65 per cent. The toll rose to 12,585 as 18 more people succumbed to the infection. The state’s cumulative tally went past the 1-million mark, with 10,01,238 people contracting the infection since March 8 last year.

Other districts that reported bulk cases on Thursday were Bidar (218), Kalaburagi (144), Mysuru (109) and Tumkur (102). A total of 39,465 people, across age groups, were inoculated on the day.

08:29 (IST)02 Apr 2021
Eshwarappa letter: BJP leaders back CM Yediyurappa, say minister’s move inappropriate

A day after Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa submitted a formal complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Governor Vajubhai Vala for “interfering” in the affairs of his Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) department, some ministers termed the former’s actions “inappropriate.”

“If he (Eshwarappa) had any objection, they had to be discussed with the CM first. Instead of meeting the Governor, who merely works on the advice of the Council of Ministers, he should have tried to resolve the matter internally. Taking it to the Governor is not appropriate,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eshwarappa had accused the CM of making allocations worth Rs 774 crore from the RDPR department bypassing him. When asked about this, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said he found “nothing wrong” in the CM exercising his powers to reallocate funds.

08:22 (IST)02 Apr 2021
State reports 4234 fresh cases, 2906 from Bengaluru Urban alone

08:21 (IST)02 Apr 2021
Eshwarappa, Eshwarappa letter Yediyurappa, karnataka news, indian express Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa both hail from Shivamogga district and were once considered close. (File)

A day after Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa submitted a formal complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Governor Vajubhai Vala for “interfering” in the affairs of his Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) department, some ministers termed the former’s actions “inappropriate.”

After being one of the key contributors to the country’s Covid-19 caseload till mid-October last year, Karnataka had been experiencing a declining trend in terms of people catching the infection. However, from the beginning of March, this year, the situation began to change again as the state began to report a fresh surge in cases, in first signs of a second wave. With daily test positivity rates (TPR) shooting up by over six times, the number of cases reported from across the state also kept rising.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

