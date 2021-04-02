Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 4234 fresh cases, 18 deaths as cases continue to rise

A total of 1,15,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4,234 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with Bengaluru Urban again topping the tally with 2,906 cases. The number of recoveries statewide stood at 1,599, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 719.

A total of 1,15,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while the daily test positivity rate across the state was at 3.65 per cent. The toll rose to 12,585 as 18 more people succumbed to the infection. The state’s cumulative tally went past the 1-million mark, with 10,01,238 people contracting the infection since March 8 last year.

Other districts that reported bulk cases on Thursday were Bidar (218), Kalaburagi (144), Mysuru (109) and Tumkur (102). A total of 39,465 people, across age groups, were inoculated on the day.