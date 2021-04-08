Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 6976 fresh cases, 4991 from Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,33,560 and the toll to 12,731, the Health department said. The day also saw 2,794 patients getting discharged after recovery.
It said, out of 49,254 active cases, 48,901 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 353 are in ICU. A total of over 2,22,14,842 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,25,390 were tested on Wednesday alone.
Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,991 fresh cases. Mysuru accounted for 243 fresh cases Wednesday, Bidar 214, Kalaburagi 205, Tumakuru 204, Dakshina Kannada 112, Belagavi 101, followed by others. Twenty-five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru, and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,60,016, followed by Mysuru 57,169 and Ballari 40,182. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,19,508, followed by Mysuru 54,647 and Ballari 39,092. (PTI)
The Bengaluru city police are set to launch a new Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) system soon to focus mainly on financial fraud.
According to Bengaluru city police, financial fraud victims can launch a complaint by calling 112 and the case will be registered by cops as a Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) and transferred to cyber crime officials in the CIR control room. The cops will then work with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to freeze the beneficiary’s account within the golden period of two hours.
Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said this system is the first in the country and a people-friendly system where the victims will get immediate relief from cyber crime cases, especially financial fraud.
