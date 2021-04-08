scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 6976 fresh cases, 4991 from Bengaluru alone

As of April 7 evening, cumulatively 10,33,560 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,731 deaths and 9,71,556 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Updated: April 8, 2021 8:25:44 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19A health worker collects nasal swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,33,560 and the toll to 12,731, the Health department said. The day also saw 2,794 patients getting discharged after recovery.

It said, out of 49,254 active cases, 48,901 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 353 are in ICU. A total of over 2,22,14,842 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,25,390 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,991 fresh cases. Mysuru accounted for 243 fresh cases Wednesday, Bidar 214, Kalaburagi 205, Tumakuru 204, Dakshina Kannada 112, Belagavi 101, followed by others. Twenty-five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru, and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,60,016, followed by Mysuru 57,169 and Ballari 40,182. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,19,508, followed by Mysuru 54,647 and Ballari 39,092. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:25 (IST)08 Apr 2021
Bengaluru police to launch new cyber crime report system, victims to get immediate relief

The Bengaluru city police are set to launch a new Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) system soon to focus mainly on financial fraud.

According to Bengaluru city police, financial fraud victims can launch a complaint by calling 112 and the case will be registered by cops as a Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) and transferred to cyber crime officials in the CIR control room. The cops will then work with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to freeze the beneficiary’s account within the golden period of two hours.

Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said this system is the first in the country and a people-friendly system where the victims will get immediate relief from cyber crime cases, especially financial fraud.

08:21 (IST)08 Apr 2021
State reports 6976 fresh cases, 35 deaths

Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,33,560 and the toll to 12,731, the Health department said. The day also saw 2,794 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Wednesday is the second consecutive day the state has reported over 6,000 fresh cases after the 6,150 on Tuesday. As of April 7 evening, cumulatively 10,33,560 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,731 deaths and 9,71,556 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

A total of over 2,22,14,842 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,25,390 were tested on Wednesday alone. It said, out of 49,254 active cases, 48,901 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 353 are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,991 fresh cases. Mysuru accounted for 243 fresh cases Wednesday, Bidar 214, Kalaburagi 205, Tumakuru 204, Dakshina Kannada 112, Belagavi 101, followed by others. Twenty-five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru, and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,60,016, followed by Mysuru 57,169 and Ballari 40,182. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,19,508, followed by Mysuru 54,647 and Ballari 39,092. (PTI)

08:16 (IST)08 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Passengers were left stranded and had to opt for cab and autos for transportation in Bengaluru.

Normal life was disrupted across Karnataka and in Bengaluru on Wednesday due to the strike called by the workers of the Karnataka road transport corporations. The striking corporation workers brought to a halt bus services, leaving commuters with no other option. The workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, called for an indefinite strike starting from Wednesday demanding that the government implement a salary system as per the 6th Pay Commission for workers of state transport undertakings.

“How can we communicate our research to a wider public and partner with them in protecting the city’s environment?” This is the question that played in the minds of a group of ecological researchers in Bengaluru’s Azim Premji University for quite some time. Later, they came up with an idea of developing a tale with embedded illustrations featuring ‘gunda thopes’ (translated to wooded groves) in Bengaluru — now mostly in the city’s outskirts — as many trees made way for urban development. Titled ‘Where have all our gunda thopes gone?’, the book is bilingual with Kannada and English paragraphs placed adjacent to each other.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus April 7 Highlights

