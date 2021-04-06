Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State’s Covid tally over 10 lakh with 5,279 fresh cases, 32 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka clocked over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.20 lakh and the death toll to 12,657, the Health department said on Monday. The day also saw 1,856 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Out of the 5,279 fresh cases reported on Monday, 3,728 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
Cumulatively 10,20,434 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,657 deaths and 9,65,275 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 42,483 active cases, 42,138 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 345 are in Intensive Care Units. (PTI)
The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare services Monday linked 32 more deaths in the recent days to Covid-19 on Monday, as the death toll rose to 12,657 since March 10 last year.
While 18 of these fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru Urban alone, three and two others succumbed to the infection in Mysuru and Kalaburagi respectively. Other districts that reported deaths were Ballari, Bidar, Haveri, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.
While the youngest among the deceased was a 24-year-old male patient who complained of fever when he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, an 86-year-old male patient in the same city was the oldest on the list.
“He (86-year-old patient) was diagnosed with breathlessness after which he was admitted to a designated hospital on March 25. His health condition worsened over the days as he died on Sunday,” a health official explained.