Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State’s Covid tally over 10 lakh with 5,279 fresh cases, 32 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: A total of over 2,19,87,431 samples have been tested so far, out of which 97,829 were on Monday alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 6, 2021 9:29:32 am
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka clocked over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.20 lakh and the death toll to 12,657, the Health department said on Monday. The day also saw 1,856 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 5,279 fresh cases reported on Monday, 3,728 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 10,20,434 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,657 deaths and 9,65,275 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 42,483 active cases, 42,138 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 345 are in Intensive Care Units. (PTI)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:29 (IST)06 Apr 2021
Covid-19: Karnataka reports 32 more deaths, people aged 24 to 86 on fatality list 

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare services Monday linked 32 more deaths in the recent days to Covid-19 on Monday, as the death toll rose to 12,657 since March 10 last year.

While 18 of these fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru Urban alone, three and two others succumbed to the infection in Mysuru and Kalaburagi respectively. Other districts that reported deaths were Ballari, Bidar, Haveri, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

While the youngest among the deceased was a 24-year-old male patient who complained of fever when he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, an 86-year-old male patient in the same city was the oldest on the list.

“He (86-year-old patient) was diagnosed with breathlessness after which he was admitted to a designated hospital on March 25. His health condition worsened over the days as he died on Sunday,” a health official explained.

Bengaluru airport Passengers not following social distancing at Bengaluru airport. (Express Photo)

Despite the circular issued by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) recently asking airport operators to ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed properly after the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in India, passengers complained that the Bengaluru International Airport has failed to comply with the various Covid protocols or creating awareness.

READ | Bengaluru airport fails to create awareness on Covid-19 protocols; passengers violate restrictions

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Monday announced that a decision on assessment for students in classes 1 to 9 in the state would be decided soon, in the wake of offline physical classes being suspended due to the ongoing second wave. “The decision on how they (students of class 1-9) will be assessed for the academic year 2020-21 will be taken in a couple of days,” he said after a meeting with school managements and parents association in Bengaluru.

READ | Decision on assessment for Class 1-9 students soon: Karnataka Education Minister

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus April 5 Highlights

