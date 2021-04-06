Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State’s Covid tally over 10 lakh with 5,279 fresh cases, 32 deaths

A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka clocked over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.20 lakh and the death toll to 12,657, the Health department said on Monday. The day also saw 1,856 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 5,279 fresh cases reported on Monday, 3,728 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 10,20,434 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,657 deaths and 9,65,275 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 42,483 active cases, 42,138 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 345 are in Intensive Care Units. (PTI)