scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 932 new cases, positivity rate rises to 1.49%

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The positivity rate rose to 1.49 per cent while the number of active cases further rose to 8860.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 16, 2021 8:42:06 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus testA total of 62,358 samples were tested (including 2559 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 932 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Monday, while 429 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 550 new cases and 198 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate rose to 1.49 per cent while the number of active cases further rose to 8860 (6454 in Bengaluru).

Click here for more

At the same time, 62,358 samples were tested (including 2559 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 15 were Dakshina Kanada (65), Mysuru (46), Kalaburagi (43), and Tumkur (40).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:42 (IST)16 Mar 2021
Covid-19 effect: Bengaluru International Film Festival postponed indefinitely

With Covid-19 cases rising across the state, including in the capital city, the Karnataka government Monday decided to postpone the 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) indefinitely.

“In pursuance of the observations issued by the Health and Family Welfare services department, the government of Karnataka has ordered the postponement of the 13th edition of BIFFes indefinitely,” the organisers stated.

The international event was scheduled to be held from March 24 to 31 and preparations were underway. The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy had announced last month that the event will be held in 11 screens at PVR in Orion Mall in the city.

08:27 (IST)16 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Meanwhile, with Karnataka witnessing an uptick in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases since the beginning of March, the state government Monday decided to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering the state from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala.

READ | Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering from Maharashtra, Kerala

At the same time, the Karnataka government Monday decided to postpone the 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) indefinitely.

READ | Bengaluru International Film Festival postponed indefinitely

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations: COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 15 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X