Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 932 new cases, positivity rate rises to 1.49%

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 932 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Monday, while 429 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 550 new cases and 198 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate rose to 1.49 per cent while the number of active cases further rose to 8860 (6454 in Bengaluru).
At the same time, 62,358 samples were tested (including 2559 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 15 were Dakshina Kanada (65), Mysuru (46), Kalaburagi (43), and Tumkur (40).
With Covid-19 cases rising across the state, including in the capital city, the Karnataka government Monday decided to postpone the 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) indefinitely.
“In pursuance of the observations issued by the Health and Family Welfare services department, the government of Karnataka has ordered the postponement of the 13th edition of BIFFes indefinitely,” the organisers stated.
The international event was scheduled to be held from March 24 to 31 and preparations were underway. The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy had announced last month that the event will be held in 11 screens at PVR in Orion Mall in the city.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.