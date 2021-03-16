Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 932 new cases, positivity rate rises to 1.49%

A total of 62,358 samples were tested (including 2559 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 932 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Monday, while 429 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 550 new cases and 198 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate rose to 1.49 per cent while the number of active cases further rose to 8860 (6454 in Bengaluru).

At the same time, 62,358 samples were tested (including 2559 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 15 were Dakshina Kanada (65), Mysuru (46), Kalaburagi (43), and Tumkur (40).