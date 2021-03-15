Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 934 new cases, 628 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 934 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Sunday, while 609 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 628 new cases and 371 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone.
The number of active cases further rose to 8364 (6107 in Bengaluru).
At the same time, 73,108 samples were tested (including 4397 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 14 were Kalaburagi (43), Dakshina Kanada (40), Mysuru (31), and Belagavi (27).
With the number of new COVID-19 cases witnessing an uptick in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened a high-level meeting to discuss plans to control the same. Top officials including the Chief Secretary, Health Commissioner, Health Minister Sudhakar K, and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are likely to attend the meeting scheduled to be held on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, the CM appealed to the public to follow Covid-19 guidelines in place to avoid another lockdown. “If the public wishes not to face tough measures such as lockdown or curfew, they should cooperate with the government. There is no proposal to impose lockdown now but circumstances could take us towards imposing curfew or a lockdown, if new cases keep rising,” he said.
While Karnataka reported 9021 new cases since the beginning of March, 5802 cases were from the capital city alone. Bengaluru also witnessed 40 out of the 59 total fatalities linked to the pandemic in the state during the last fortnight.
