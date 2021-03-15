Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 934 new cases, 628 in Bengaluru alone

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 934 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Sunday, while 609 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 628 new cases and 371 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone.

The number of active cases further rose to 8364 (6107 in Bengaluru).

At the same time, 73,108 samples were tested (including 4397 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 14 were Kalaburagi (43), Dakshina Kanada (40), Mysuru (31), and Belagavi (27).