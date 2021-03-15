scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 15, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 934 new cases, 628 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: A total of 73,108 samples were tested (including 4397 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 15, 2021 8:33:23 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus Test, Door to door testingA volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 934 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Sunday, while 609 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 628 new cases and 371 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone.

The number of active cases further rose to 8364 (6107 in Bengaluru).

Click here for more

At the same time, 73,108 samples were tested (including 4397 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on March 14 were Kalaburagi (43), Dakshina Kanada (40), Mysuru (31), and Belagavi (27).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:33 (IST)15 Mar 2021
Rise in Covid-19 cases: Karnataka CM convenes high-level meeting

With the number of new COVID-19 cases witnessing an uptick in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened a high-level meeting to discuss plans to control the same. Top officials including the Chief Secretary, Health Commissioner, Health Minister Sudhakar K, and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are likely to attend the meeting scheduled to be held on Monday evening. 

Meanwhile, the CM appealed to the public to follow Covid-19 guidelines in place to avoid another lockdown. “If the public wishes not to face tough measures such as lockdown or curfew, they should cooperate with the government. There is no proposal to impose lockdown now but circumstances could take us towards imposing curfew or a lockdown, if new cases keep rising,” he said. 

While Karnataka reported 9021 new cases since the beginning of March, 5802 cases were from the capital city alone. Bengaluru also witnessed 40 out of the 59 total fatalities linked to the pandemic in the state during the last fortnight.

08:13 (IST)15 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

karnataka sex cd scandal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Bengaluru news, karnataka news, Indian express news Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Twitter: @RameshJarkiholi)

Meanwhile, ten days after he was forced to resign as Karnataka minister after a sex CD surfaced and allegations of sexual harassment came up against him, Ramesh Jarkiholi, 60, on Saturday filed a formal police complaint of extortion, forgery and criminal conspiracy against unnamed persons.

READ | Jarkiholi files extortion FIR, says ‘fake’ CD was made to blackmail him

At the same time, Breaking her silence more than a fortnight after being granted bail by a Delhi court in a sedition case, climate activist Disha Ravi said Saturday that “truth, no matter how long it takes, always reveals itself”.

READ | My autonomy was violated, was held guilty by TRP-seekers: Disha Ravi

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 12 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd